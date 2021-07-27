A selloff in Chinese private education companies yesterday sent shockwaves through the nation’s equity market, as investors scrambled to price in the growing risks from an intensifying crackdown by Beijing on its industries.
Stocks slumped on the mainland and in Hong Kong, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index and the Hang Seng Index tumbling more than 3 percent. Education stocks plunged in the wake of a sweeping overhaul that threatens to upend the US$100 billion sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment.
“I see panic-selling in the market now as investors are pricing in a possibility that Beijing will tighten regulation on all sectors that have seen robust growth in recent years,” Core Pacific Yamaichi research head Castor Pang (彭偉新) said.
Photo: AP
“I don’t think investors can do any bottom fishing at this point. We don’t know where the bottom is,” Pang added.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (新東方教育科技集團) plunged as much as 40 percent in Hong Kong, extending Friday’s record 41 percent fall.
It warned in a filing that the regulations would have an adverse material impact on the company.
Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd (新東方在線科技控股) tumbled as much as 35 percent, the biggest decliner on the Hang Seng Tech Index, which fell as much as 7.1 percent, its biggest fall ever.
China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd (中國楓葉教育集團) dropped 16 percent.
Chinese regulators on Saturday published reforms that would fundamentally alter the business model of private firms teaching the school curriculum, as Beijing aims to overhaul a sector that it says has been “hijacked by capital.”
The new regulations ban firms that teach school curriculums from making a profit, raising capital or going public.
Friday was a bloodbath for the sector in Hong Kong and the US, after a leaked document circulated on social media.
The “worst-case became a reality,” JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts, including DS Kim, wrote in a note, saying that it was uncertain whether the companies could remain listed.
“It’s unclear what level of restructuring the companies should undergo with a new regime and, in our view, this makes these stocks virtually uninvestable,” they said.
Chinese education stocks have seen their market value fall more than US$100 billion since the beginning of this year, with TAL Education Group (好未來教育集團) and New Oriental losing a combined US$65 billion, Bloomberg data showed.
“Overall sentiment is really bad now,” Amber Hill Capital Ltd (安山資本) asset management director Jackson Wong (黃志陽) said. “Regulations on the education sector were unexpected and are really negative for the general market.”
Mainland investors have been net selling Hong Kong shares via exchange links in the territory for a sixth straight day, on track for the longest streak since May 2019, Bloomberg data showed.
An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s Internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge. The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the past 12 months. The gauge, which marks its first anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59 percent at its February peak, but has since seen more than US$551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector. That has reduced its gain to nearly 6 percent, compared with more than 40 percent for the MSCI World Information Technology Index and the NASDAQ-100 Index. The
Taiwan should protect its vaccine supply chain and invest in vaccine development after seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted tremendous social and economic losses worldwide, Sanofi Pasteur Hong Kong & Taiwan general manager Philip Ho said in an interview this week. “When you look at the trillions of dollars that countries have lost, parents who are forced to stay at home with their children and various restrictions imposed following a nationwide lockdown, we really see what we are losing compared with what we can benefit from vaccination,” Ho said. While the government has been trying to secure vaccines since the middle
The next target for China’s cybersecurity crackdown is to be the pools of data collected by the latest generation of vehicles. This approach risks Beijing shooting itself in the foot, and jeopardizing its ambitious plans to lead the global race for electric and autonomous vehicles. China wants to have control over the information vehicles have about their drivers, the roads they traverse, and the faces and voices they pass, according to a draft law on data-security management for the automotive industry issued in May. It seeks to ensure manufacturers across the auto supply chain keep data in the country and pass
EDUCATION AS WELFARE: New regulations threaten to upend the lucrative private education sector that teaches the public school curriculum to paying families China unveiled a sweeping overhaul of its US$100 billion education tech sector, banning companies that teach the school curriculum from earning profit, raising capital or going public. Beijing on Saturday published an array of regulations that together threaten to overturn the sector and jeopardize billions of dollars in foreign investment. Companies that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investment, which could include capital from the offshore registered entities of Chinese firms, according to a notice released by the Chinese State Council. Those in violation of that rule must take steps to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative