Taiwan’s industrial property transactions grew 34.6 percent to a record high of NT$59.3 billion (US$2.11 billion) in the first half of this year, driven by strong demand for industrial plots of land, as well as factories and logistics facilities, CBRE Taiwan said yesterday.
The self-occupancy needs of technology and non-technology firms underpinned the robust showing that could extend into the second half of the year, despite a domestic COVID-19 outbreak, the broker said.
“Self-occupancy demand accounted for NT$42.7 billion of deals, a sharp increase of 69 percent from the same period last year, unaffected by the COVID-19 level 3 alert that is chilling consumer activity and slowing overall property transactions,” CBRE Taiwan research head Ping Lee (李嘉玶) said in a report.
Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times
Among the deals, MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the world’s biggest supplier of 5G smartphone chips, bought an office building in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) for its research-and-development department for NT$3.26 billion and Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp (景碩科技), a silicon substrate maker, acquired a 44,000 ping (145,455m2) plot of land in Taoyuan for NT$4.48 billion to expand its capacity.
The trend also drew the attention of local constructions firms, who have poured money into the development of science parks, a further sign that this segment of the property market would continue to thrive, Lee said.
Costs for industrial plots of land nationwide average NT$137,000 per ping, a mild increase of 2.3 percent from last year, CBRE Taiwan said, adding that the increase is more than 4 percent for plots in central and southern Taiwan, while it is smaller than 1 percent in northern Taiwan.
Land prices have soared in northern Taiwan in recent years, but they remain relatively affordable at lower than NT$100,000 per ping elsewhere, Lee said.
The central bank has lowered the loan-to-value ratio for land deals to 55 percent to make hoarding land more expensive, Lee said, after companies seeking to shift production lines back to Taiwan from overseas complained about a shortage of land.
CBRE Taiwan real estate appraisal head Winston Shih (施甫學) said that office building upgrades and urban renewal projects would dominate land deals in northern Taiwan in light of a lack of supply.
Old factories in New Taipei City and Taoyuan would become the next hot spots, Shih said, predicting that solid demand would see the price of land in central and southern Taiwan increase by more than 5 percent.
THIRTY PER WEEK: The expansion comes amid rising demand and expectation that higher COVID-19 vaccination rates in North America would further boost ticket sales EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) is planning to increase its weekly passenger flights from Taiwan to North America next month after demand rose substantially this month. “So far, the number of reservations for round-trip flights between Taiwan and North America has grown 27 percent from June, and the passenger load factor is nearly 100 percent for both the business class and the premium economy class,” EVA chairman Steve Lin (林寶水) said at the company’s annual general meeting in Taipei on Friday. From next month, the airline would offer five round-trip flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Seattle per week, as well as
HEAVY TOLL: The closure of the plants, which produced 56 percent of Feng Tay’s shoes last year, followed similar shutdowns in India, its second-biggest production base Feng Tay Enterprises Co Ltd (豐泰), a supplier for Nike Inc, on Saturday temporarily shut down four factories in Vietnam, its biggest manufacturing base, for about a week amid COVID-19 lockdowns, it said yesterday. Feng Tay is the latest in a slew of local manufacturers with operations in Vietnam that have suspended operations as the country grapples with its worst outbreak of COVID-19. Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, last week said that it had suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City, as virus restrictions shuttered factories in the business hub
Acer Inc (宏碁) chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) and other senior executives at the firm last month continued to purchase company shares to show confidence in the PC vendor, Acer’s filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed. The move came as the company’s PC shipments in the second quarter increased 17.6 percent year-on-year, the largest growth among the world’s top five PC vendors, data released by the company and International Data Corp (IDC) showed last week. Revenue last quarter increased 21.7 percent year-on-year to NT$79.78 billion (US$2.85 billion), the highest for the period in 10 years, the data showed. Acer has over
Samsung Electronics Co is considering a second location in Texas for its planned US$17 billion US semiconductor plant, a signature project that could address US concerns about chip security while expanding its own capabilities. The South Korean company is exploring another 6 million square feet (557,418m2) site apart from a previously disclosed expansion of its Austin base, according to documents filed with the local government. If it goes ahead, Samsung would begin construction at the Williamson Country site in the first quarter of next year, with production expected to commence in the final quarter of 2024. Samsung is weighing options for an