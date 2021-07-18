The US dollar edged higher on Friday to post a weekly gain, supported by upbeat retail sales data boosting expectations that economic growth accelerated in the second quarter.
The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, rose 0.1 percent to 92.71, up 0.63 percent from a week earlier — its biggest weekly rise in about a month.
US retail sales unexpectedly increased last month as demand for goods remained healthy even as spending was shifting back to services.
Photo: Reuters
Solid US data and a shift in interest rate expectations after the US Federal Reserve last month flagged sooner-than-expected hikes in 2023 have helped lift the US dollar in the past few weeks and made investors nervous about shorting it.
Friday’s gains for the greenback came despite Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday reiterating that rising inflation was likely to be transitory and that the US central bank would continue to support the economy.
“The data was consistent with the economy making substantial strides and cements expectations of very robust second quarter growth of around 10 percent,” said Joe Manimbo, a senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
“A backdrop of rising inflation, falling unemployment and a resilient consumer makes a compelling case for the Fed to unwind stimulus,” Manimbo said.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar dropped against the US dollar on Friday, losing NT$0.113 to close at NT$28.005, but gained 0.29 percent from a week earlier. Turnover totaled US$1.208 billion during the trading session.
The New Zealand dollar gained 0.37 percent after data showed that New Zealand’s consumer prices rose far faster than expected, prompting some in the market to bet on a rate hike as soon as next month.
Sterling edged lower against the US dollar as investors sought safety in the greenback amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases globally.
The Canadian dollar climbed 0.1 percent, helped by upbeat domestic wholesale trade data, a day after touching a near three-month low against its US counterpart.
Cryptocurrencies found support after recent turbulence, with bitcoin about flat on the day at US$31,835.59.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
SET TO BOUNCE BACK: South Korea would be the biggest investor this year, but Taiwan is expected to retake the top position next year, SEMI said in a report The global semiconductor equipment market is forecast to expand to a record-high US$100 billion next year, with Taiwan regaining its top spender position as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digitization and boosts demand for chips, SEMI said yesterday. That would represent annual growth of 4.93 percent from US$95.3 billion estimated this year after 34 percent year-on-year expansion, the global semiconductor trade association said in a report. South Korea, Taiwan and China continue to lead the world in semiconductor equipment spending, SEMI said. Following a significant rebound in investment by memorychip makers and foundries, South Korea would be the biggest semiconductor equipment investor this year,
NEWS COPYRIGHT ROW: The legal battle has centered on claims that Google has been showing media content with search results without adequate compensation France’s competition regulator yesterday slapped Google with a 500 million euro (US$592.24 million) fine for failing to negotiate “in good faith” with media companies over the use of their content under EU copyright rules. It is the “biggest-ever fine” imposed by the EU Competition Authority for a firm’s failure to adhere to one of its rulings, agency president Isabelle de Silva told reporters. In a ruling published on its Web site, the agency also ordered the US Internet giant to present media publishers with “an offer of remuneration for the current use of their copyrighted content,” or risk paying additional damages of
ROBUST DEMAND: The Ministry of Economic Affairs said chips are in short supply, showing the key place Taiwan holds in the global semiconductor supply chain Networking chip designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) plans to invest about NT$7.2 billion (US$256.4 million) in Taiwan, in line with its development strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of the robust demand for semiconductors in the post-COVID-19 era, the ministry said in a statement. Realtek, founded in 1987 at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a fabless semiconductor firm that focuses on chips used in products for communication networks, computer peripherals, and devices for multimedia and ultra-wideband communications. The company plans to build a new office building at the Hsinchu Science Park and
Reuters, HANOI Pou Chen Corp (寶成工業), the world’s largest manufacturer of branded athletic and casual footwear, yesterday suspended operations at its plant in Ho Chi Minh City, as COVID-19 curbs shuttered factories in Vietnam’s business hub. Production at Pouyuen Vietnam Co in Ho Chi Minh City, the epicenter of the nation’s worst COVID-19 outbreak, was suspended for 10 days, the Vietnamese Ministry of Health said in a statement. After successfully containing COVID-19 for much of the global pandemic, Vietnam has faced a more stubborn outbreak since late April, with daily infections climbing to record levels. Companies in Vietnam’s business hub and its neighboring industrial