Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday after stocks pulled back from their recent record highs on Wall Street as bond yields fell and investors turned cautious. Benchmarks fell in Taipei, Tokyo, Seoul, Sydney and Shanghai, but rose in Hong Kong.
US futures were higher and the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose to 1.33 percent. On Thursday it fell to 1.30 percent, its lowest level since February. It recently was trading at 1.74 percent.
Traders have been shifting money into bonds in the past few weeks, pulling down the benchmark yield, which is used to set rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans.
The TAIEX on Friday fell 1.15 percent to 17,661.48 points, down 0.3 percent for the week.
South Korea’s KOSPI on Friday declined 1.1 percent to 3,217.95, bringing its weekly loss to 1.9 percent.
Investors are gauging the potential impact from COVID-19 variants stymying a resurgence in commerce and travel. In South Korea and Japan, authorities have tightened pandemic precautions to counter fresh outbreaks of COVID-19.
Fans also have been banned from the Tokyo Olympics, which begin later this month, amid a state of emergency aimed at containing rising infections in the capital.
Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 on Friday gave up 0.9 percent to 7,273.30, down 0.5 percent weekly.
The Shanghai Composite Index on Friday edged less than 0.1 percent lower to 3,524.09, but still eked out a 0.15 percent weekly gain.
India’s SENSEX on Friday lost 0.35 percent to 52,386.19, losing 0.2 percent for the week.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index gained 0.7 percent to 27,344.54, but was down 3.4 percent for the week.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 pared losses that had pushed it toward a correction following the country’s decision to declare another state of emergency in Tokyo to contain the continued virus spread.
The blue-chip measure fell 0.6 percent at the 3pm close in Tokyo, after sliding as much as 2.5 percent and briefly extending its drop from a February peak to more than 10 percent.
The broader TOPIX was 5 percent below its March high. It fell 0.4 percent on Friday, bringing its weekly loss to 2.3 percent
“Stocks were oversold a bit,” Resona Asset Management chief strategist Mamoru Shimode said. “On technicals, the Nikkei 225 touched its 200-day moving average, so we’re at a phase where you’ve got to see some rebound.”
Additional reporting by staff writer
The global semiconductor supply chain is to see a transformation, spearheaded by the US government’s move to tackle chip shortages and safeguard its economy, which would benefit semiconductor foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), endorsed by the White House and passed by the Senate, would allocate large-scale funding for domestic chip production to alleviate supply chain crunches and ensure dependable semiconductor sourcing. The bill is awaiting passage by the US House of Representatives. Leading chip makers such as TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and the US’ Intel Corp
HUGE DEMAND: UMC’s revenue grew 26 percent last year, while operating income surged to NT$22.01bn, reflecting solid utilization rates across all its facilities The global semiconductor shortage is expected to last until 2023 as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts demand for chips for automobiles and smart home devices, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) copresident Chien Shan-chieh (簡山傑) said yesterday. Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu, Chien said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the global economy, digital transformation has accelerated growth in the semiconductor industry. Chip supply would fall short of demand and only worsen in the short term, with a shortage of 8-inch and 12-inch wafers set to be the most severe, Chien said. As demand continues to
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
COVID-19 OUTBREAK: Imports also grew 42.3 percent to US$31.51 billion, giving Taiwan a trade surplus of US$5.1 billion, despite a sharp decline in consumer activity Exports last month surged 35.1 percent year-on-year to US$36.65 billion, the second-highest level in history, as demand for electronics remained strong, while a low base meant that non-technology products posted faster growth, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday. The improving global economy accounted for the impressive showing that is likely to extend into the second half of the year with the arrival of the high sales season, Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai (蔡美娜) told an online news conference in Taipei. “‘Hot’ is the most appropriate word to characterize the state of exports,” Tsai said, forecasting an upswing of 29 to 33