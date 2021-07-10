Adimmune signs an MOU with an eye on Indonesia

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Adimmune Corp (國光生技) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Indonesia-based industrial-estate developer PT Berkah Kawasan Manyar Sejahtera (BKMS) as it eyes a new factory in Indonesia.

BKMS, a subsidiary of AKR Corporindo Tbk PT, helps foreign companies invest in Java Integrated Industrial Ports and Estate, which has been designated a special economic zone, Adimmune said.

“We will perform due diligence to determine whether to invest in the zone, and so far there is no specific timeline,” Adimmune spokesman Pan Fei (潘飛) told the Taipei Times by telephone yesterday.

“The zone is a strong candidate for overseas expansion, due to its infrastructure and advantageous policies, in addition to the large consumer base in Indonesia,” Pan said.

The Indonesian government welcomes investment from foreign biotech and pharmaceutical firms, as local production is expected to alleviate pressure on it to import drugs and vaccines, Pan said.

If Adimmune proceeds, it would produce its own influenza vaccines for the Indonesian market and others in Southeast Asia, he said, adding that the firm has halal certification for its flu shots.

It would focus on contract development and manufacturing to help clients develop their own vaccines, Pan said.

Adimmune chairman Steve Chan (詹啟賢) said at a signing ceremony on Thursday that the firm was planning clinical trials in Indonesia for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Adimmune has conducted phase 1 trials in Taiwan and is considering phase 2 human trials in Indonesia, Pan said, adding that talks are ongoing with Indonesian regulators.

“We will not rush to complete the trials to obtain emergency use authorization from Indonesian regulators. Instead, the aim is for a normal approval procedure, as we believe that demand for COVID-19 vaccines will be long-term,” Pan said.

Adimmune’s cumulative sales fell 77 percent annually to NT$94 million (US$3.35 million) for the first six months.