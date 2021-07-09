LinkDoc Technology Ltd (零氪科技) has halted plans for a US initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the matter said, the first known company to pull out of a debut after the Chinese government cracked down on overseas listings.
Market volatility has played a part in the postponement and the Beijing-based medical data company could revisit its listing plans when conditions improve, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.
LinkDoc was scheduled to price the offering yesterday, which could have raised as much as US$211 million.
Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp and China International Capital Corp were arranging the deal.
Chinese technology stocks suffered a rout after Beijing signaled a new era of tighter oversight over cybersecurity.
Shares of Didi Global Inc plunged after the government ordered the removal of the ride-hailing giant’s app from local app stores within days of its US$4.4 billion US IPO.
CHANGE COMING
LinkDoc’s IPO delay also comes as Chinese regulators are planning rule changes that would allow them to block a Chinese company from listing overseas even if the unit selling shares is incorporated outside China, closing a loophole long-used by the country’s technology giants, Bloomberg News reported this week.
Reuters reported LinkDoc’s IPO halt earlier yesterday.
A representative for LinkDoc declined to comment.
LinkDoc, founded in 2014, provides cancer-focused healthcare services built on big data and artificial intelligence, its Web site shows.
INVESTORS
Its investors include Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd, MBK Partners, New Enterprise Associates and Temasek Holdings Pte, a preliminary filing showed.
Chinese companies have raised about US$13 billion through first-time share sales in the US this year, Bloomberg data showed.
Didi’s IPO was the second largest US listing by a Chinese firm on record, after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (阿里巴巴) US$25 billion blockbuster debut in 2014.
HUGE DEMAND: UMC’s revenue grew 26 percent last year, while operating income surged to NT$22.01bn, reflecting solid utilization rates across all its facilities The global semiconductor shortage is expected to last until 2023 as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts demand for chips for automobiles and smart home devices, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) copresident Chien Shan-chieh (簡山傑) said yesterday. Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu, Chien said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the global economy, digital transformation has accelerated growth in the semiconductor industry. Chip supply would fall short of demand and only worsen in the short term, with a shortage of 8-inch and 12-inch wafers set to be the most severe, Chien said. As demand continues to
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
The global semiconductor supply chain is to see a transformation, spearheaded by the US government’s move to tackle chip shortages and safeguard its economy, which would benefit semiconductor foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), endorsed by the White House and passed by the Senate, would allocate large-scale funding for domestic chip production to alleviate supply chain crunches and ensure dependable semiconductor sourcing. The bill is awaiting passage by the US House of Representatives. Leading chip makers such as TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and the US’ Intel Corp
Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves last month climbed to US$543.28 billion — the second-highest figure in the nation’s history — increasing for a third consecutive month and retaining the fifth-largest position globally, the central bank said yesterday. Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) mainly attributed the monthly increase of US$304 million in foreign exchange reserves last month to the central bank’s management, even though its euro, British pound, Japanese yen and Chinese yuan holdings weakened against the US dollar. “Overall, the market maintained its equilibrium despite a net global fund outflow,” Tsai said. Foreign funds fled Taiwan last month after US