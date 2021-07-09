Britain’s national security adviser is to examine the takeover of the nation’s biggest semiconductor plant by a Chinese-owned company after lawmakers said it could threaten the country’s high-tech future.
Nexperia NV on Monday acquired Welsh-based Newport Wafer Fab, which makes semiconductors mainly for the auto industry.
“We are looking into it. I have asked the national security adviser to review,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament on Tuesday.
The UK’s Enterprise Act gives the government 30 days to either allow the deal to proceed or call it in for scrutiny.
Nexperia’s parent company, Wingtech Technology Co (聞泰科技), said in a statement earlier that the deal faces “uncertainties.”
Beside supplying auto plants, Newport Wafer has been focusing on more advanced compound semiconductors that are at the heart of technologies such as 5G and facial recognition. The company also has strong ties to a number of UK universities.
Johnson told parliament that National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove would “judge whether the stuff that they are making is of real intellectual property value and interest to China, whether there are real security implications.”
“The government needs to call this in and block it,” former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith said in an interview. “This yet again shows that despite the legislation, despite all the earlier tough talk, the government is looking two ways on China. This sale is an investment disaster.”
Vetoing the deal could antagonize Beijing and signal a hardening of Britain’s stance on Chinese investments in the chip industry, which is at the center of a trade war between the US and China.
While Johnson has blocked China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為) from taking part in Britain’s 5G wireless rollout, the government has tended to take a lighter-touch approach with chip industry deals.
Officials have waved through the sale of most of the UK’s major semiconductor firms, including Arm Ltd, acquired by Japan’s Softbank Group in 2016, and Imagination Technologies, which went to a Chinese-backed private equity firm in 2017.
A new law was passed this year giving sweeping powers for the government to intervene if takeovers are deemed a threat to national security. Ministers will have five years to scrutinize transactions and have powers to unpick them if they are judged a threat.
Although Newport Wafer is one of the UK’s largest fabs, it is tiny compared with facilities in the US and Asia, with annual revenue of ￡49.4 million (US$68.1 million), according to the latest UK accounts.
“Newport has a proven track record, and has unparalleled experience with advanced power and semiconductor technologies,” a spokesman for Netherlands-based Nexperia said in an e-mailed reply to questions from Bloomberg. “With the acquisition, Nexperia is guaranteeing its own supply chain.”
Nexperia was spun out of NXP Semiconductors NV in 2017 and acquired by a Chinese consortium led by Beijing Jianguang Asset Management Co (北京建廣資本). In 2018, Wingtech — which produces mobile phones and tablets — bought a controlling stake in Nexperia for US$3.6 billion.
“I think this should be called in under the legislation,” Conservative MP Damian Green said in an interview, referring to the Newport Wafer sale. “It’s clear this type of manufacturing facility lies at the heart of many industries of the future and it will be very important to our long-term resilience as a high-tech country.”
HUGE DEMAND: UMC’s revenue grew 26 percent last year, while operating income surged to NT$22.01bn, reflecting solid utilization rates across all its facilities The global semiconductor shortage is expected to last until 2023 as the COVID-19 pandemic boosts demand for chips for automobiles and smart home devices, United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) copresident Chien Shan-chieh (簡山傑) said yesterday. Speaking at the company’s annual general meeting in Hsinchu, Chien said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on the global economy, digital transformation has accelerated growth in the semiconductor industry. Chip supply would fall short of demand and only worsen in the short term, with a shortage of 8-inch and 12-inch wafers set to be the most severe, Chien said. As demand continues to
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
The global semiconductor supply chain is to see a transformation, spearheaded by the US government’s move to tackle chip shortages and safeguard its economy, which would benefit semiconductor foundries, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Fitch Ratings said yesterday. The US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), endorsed by the White House and passed by the Senate, would allocate large-scale funding for domestic chip production to alleviate supply chain crunches and ensure dependable semiconductor sourcing. The bill is awaiting passage by the US House of Representatives. Leading chip makers such as TSMC, South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and the US’ Intel Corp
Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves last month climbed to US$543.28 billion — the second-highest figure in the nation’s history — increasing for a third consecutive month and retaining the fifth-largest position globally, the central bank said yesterday. Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) mainly attributed the monthly increase of US$304 million in foreign exchange reserves last month to the central bank’s management, even though its euro, British pound, Japanese yen and Chinese yuan holdings weakened against the US dollar. “Overall, the market maintained its equilibrium despite a net global fund outflow,” Tsai said. Foreign funds fled Taiwan last month after US