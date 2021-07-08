World Business Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Service sector growth slows

Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, slowed last month following record expansion in May. The Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday said that its monthly survey of service industries retreated to a reading of 60.1, following an all-time high of 64 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates the sector is expanding. It was the 13th straight month of expansion in the services sector, but the employment index fell into contraction territory with a reading of 49.3, down from May’s 55.3, suggesting many companies are still struggling to hire enough workers.

UNITED KINGDOM

House prices fall

House prices last month fell for the first time in five months, an indication the property market might have lost momentum as a tax incentive was due to come to an end. The average value of a home declined 0.5 percent to ￡260,358 (US$358,993), mortgage lender Halifax said yesterday. The drop followed a 1.2 percent increase in May. A tax break worth as much as ￡15,000 to buyers helped the property market defy the plight of the wider economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, but those still looking for a home last month were almost certainly too late to benefit in full from the waiver, which began to wind down on Thursday last week.

APPAREL

Esquel suing US government

Hong Kong giant Esquel Group (溢達集團) said that it is suing the US government for what it called the “erroneous” blacklisting of a subsidiary, saying it had been “falsely implicated” in the use of forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region. The unit, Changji Esquel Textile Co (昌吉溢達紡織), was added to the US Department of Commerce’s Entity List during the administration of former US president Donald Trump. That designation prohibits US firms from doing business with listed companies without first obtaining a government license. Esquel Group said that the listing was made with no “supporting evidence” and that its factories in Xinjiang do not use forced labor.

ELECTRONICS

New Switch unveiled

Nintendo Co announced a new Switch console for release on Oct. 8, a US$350 gadget likely to stimulate a wave of new software and holiday-season sales. The new device marks the first major hardware upgrade to the console originally released in 2017 for US$299. Its key upgrades are a larger 7-inch OLED screen and a doubling of onboard storage to 64GB. It also comes with improved audio, and a new adjustable stand and dock, according to a statement from the company on Tuesday. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in May said that the Switch’s sales momentum is unprecedented in the company’s 131-year history.

HOSPITALITY

Spoons seeks debt waivers

British pub operator JD Wetherspoon PLC yesterday said that it plans to seek debt waivers from its lenders for the next financial year, as like-for-like sales continue to slump, despite the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The company said like-for-like bar and food sales slipped 49 percent between April 12 and May 16, a period when outdoor dining was permitted, albeit with some restrictions, while sales were down 14.6 percent between May 17 and Sunday, when pubs were fully open. Wetherspoon, popularly known as just “Spoons,” slumped to a first-half loss in March.