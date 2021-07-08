UNITED STATES
Service sector growth slows
Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, slowed last month following record expansion in May. The Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday said that its monthly survey of service industries retreated to a reading of 60.1, following an all-time high of 64 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates the sector is expanding. It was the 13th straight month of expansion in the services sector, but the employment index fell into contraction territory with a reading of 49.3, down from May’s 55.3, suggesting many companies are still struggling to hire enough workers.
UNITED KINGDOM
House prices fall
House prices last month fell for the first time in five months, an indication the property market might have lost momentum as a tax incentive was due to come to an end. The average value of a home declined 0.5 percent to ￡260,358 (US$358,993), mortgage lender Halifax said yesterday. The drop followed a 1.2 percent increase in May. A tax break worth as much as ￡15,000 to buyers helped the property market defy the plight of the wider economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, but those still looking for a home last month were almost certainly too late to benefit in full from the waiver, which began to wind down on Thursday last week.
APPAREL
Esquel suing US government
Hong Kong giant Esquel Group (溢達集團) said that it is suing the US government for what it called the “erroneous” blacklisting of a subsidiary, saying it had been “falsely implicated” in the use of forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region. The unit, Changji Esquel Textile Co (昌吉溢達紡織), was added to the US Department of Commerce’s Entity List during the administration of former US president Donald Trump. That designation prohibits US firms from doing business with listed companies without first obtaining a government license. Esquel Group said that the listing was made with no “supporting evidence” and that its factories in Xinjiang do not use forced labor.
ELECTRONICS
New Switch unveiled
Nintendo Co announced a new Switch console for release on Oct. 8, a US$350 gadget likely to stimulate a wave of new software and holiday-season sales. The new device marks the first major hardware upgrade to the console originally released in 2017 for US$299. Its key upgrades are a larger 7-inch OLED screen and a doubling of onboard storage to 64GB. It also comes with improved audio, and a new adjustable stand and dock, according to a statement from the company on Tuesday. Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa in May said that the Switch’s sales momentum is unprecedented in the company’s 131-year history.
HOSPITALITY
Spoons seeks debt waivers
British pub operator JD Wetherspoon PLC yesterday said that it plans to seek debt waivers from its lenders for the next financial year, as like-for-like sales continue to slump, despite the easing of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. The company said like-for-like bar and food sales slipped 49 percent between April 12 and May 16, a period when outdoor dining was permitted, albeit with some restrictions, while sales were down 14.6 percent between May 17 and Sunday, when pubs were fully open. Wetherspoon, popularly known as just “Spoons,” slumped to a first-half loss in March.
Amazon.com Inc is asking that the new head of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) step aside from antitrust investigations into the e-commerce giant, contending that her past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Amazon on Wednesday petitioned the agency to remove FTC Chair Lina Khan from taking part in probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook Inc, Google and Apple Inc, as well as Amazon. She arrived on the antitrust scene in 2017, writing an influential study titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” when
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
Taiwan’s foreign exchange reserves last month climbed to US$543.28 billion — the second-highest figure in the nation’s history — increasing for a third consecutive month and retaining the fifth-largest position globally, the central bank said yesterday. Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) mainly attributed the monthly increase of US$304 million in foreign exchange reserves last month to the central bank’s management, even though its euro, British pound, Japanese yen and Chinese yuan holdings weakened against the US dollar. “Overall, the market maintained its equilibrium despite a net global fund outflow,” Tsai said. Foreign funds fled Taiwan last month after US
Don Joyce, a Nokia Corp manager working from home at a remote lake cottage in Canada, recently abandoned his painfully slow phone-line Internet in favor of satellite broadband service Starlink, offered by Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX). Starlink, which cost him C$600 (US$487) for hardware and a lofty C$150 monthly subscription, provides “blindingly fast” speeds when uploading videos or streaming movies, he said. However, the beta test customer said he experiences dropouts during calls on Microsoft Teams and Zoom. “If you’re in the city and you have alternatives, I wouldn’t recommend it, but if you’re in the country, like in the