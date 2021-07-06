Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has actually gone through with it.
It was an announcement that unleashed a raft of mockery on Twitter, but the UK asset manager is now officially known as abrdn plc, all lower case and pronounced “Aberdeen.” The company’s ticker is also changing to ABDN from SLA.
The new name symbolizes “clarity of focus, renewed sense of purpose and drive for sustainable growth,” the company said in a statement yesterday.
The asset manager plans to rebrand its various units under the new name in the coming months.
The company reported almost ￡535 billion (US$741.3 billion) of assets under management and administration at the end of December last year, down from about ￡655 billion as of the end of December 2017, company filings showed.
Since being hired for the top job in September last year, chief executive officer Stephen Bird has rejigged his senior team and outlined plans to build a stable of passive products.
He has said that could eventually account for as much as 30 percent of assets at the active-biased manager.
The combination of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life in 2017 was intended to boost scale, allowing the firm to compete where low-fee passive rivals have seized an increasing portion of the market share. Some of the expected payoffs from the merger proved illusive as the firm struggled to handle the dynamic of two cochief executive officers, multiple brands and hundreds of funds.
Bird wants to expand in Asia and to leverage a gap in the UK advice market, the company said in a statement in January.
The asset manager “is at a turning point, almost four years after its fruitless merger,” Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Sarah Jane Mahmud wrote last month.
Bird’s strategic plans might brighten the outlook, she said.
Amazon.com Inc is asking that the new head of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) step aside from antitrust investigations into the e-commerce giant, contending that her past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Amazon on Wednesday petitioned the agency to remove FTC Chair Lina Khan from taking part in probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook Inc, Google and Apple Inc, as well as Amazon. She arrived on the antitrust scene in 2017, writing an influential study titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” when
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Monday said that she had spoken with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) chief executive C.C. Wei (魏哲家) and he had asked for help gaining access to COVID-19 vaccines. “He asked for help in that regard; he has spoken to high-level officials in the White House. We have responded and we definitely want to be a good partner and I do think it’s helping,” Raimondo said in an interview. Taiwan said two weeks ago that it would allow officials from Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and TSMC to negotiate on its behalf for COVID-19
BEATING THE ODDS: Despite a falling population, more than one in 10 homes being vacant and decades of low wage growth, property deals have kept surging Home prices in Taiwan jumped the most in six years in the first quarter and might reach new highs by the end of the year, although analysts say a soft lockdown and new curbs might slow deals and gains. Average prices across the six special municipalities gained 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, while Tainan surged 9.9 percent and Taipei rose 4.9 percent, according to Ministry of the Interior data released last week. Buyers were driven by expectations that prices would keep rising, and that affordability remains low, the ministry said. Housing markets in the COVID-19 era look bubbly from Auckland, New
SPEEDING UP EXPANSION: The capacitator supplier, which owns an 11.5 percent stake in Chilisin, would acquire the firm through a share swap, paying a 10 percent premium Yageo Corp’s (國巨) board of directors has approved a plan to fully acquire Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) in a bid to accelerate the firm’s expansion into high-margin passive component markets through improved product integration, Yageo said yesterday. The takeover would allow Yageo to provide a one-stop shopping service, and aligns with supply chain optimization efforts made by clients in the past few years, Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told a virtual media briefing yesterday. Chen is also chairman of Chilisin. The merger would also help boost Yageo’s revenue and earnings per share, he said. Chilisin would make up 15 percent of Yageo’s