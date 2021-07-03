The TAIEX would likely fall to about 15,000 points in the third quarter if US monetary policy changes next month, but the index is expected to rebound, peaking at 19,000 points in the fourth quarter, Capital Investment Management Corp (群益證投顧) said yesterday.
Capital Investment, which in May predicted a peak this year of 18,000 points, raised its forecast due to a strong recovery in the global economy, with demand and unemployment figures in the US improving, and Europe anticipating a tourism rebound, Capital Investment chairman Andrew Tsai (蔡明彥) told a videoconference.
Local semiconductor companies and manufacturers of electronics would benefit from a global economic recovery, while 5G suppliers are expected to receive more orders as countries where the COVID-19 situation has eased accelerate 5G development, Tsai said.
Photo: Wu Chi-lun, Taipei Times
While the fundamentals in the technology sector are expected to remain solid — which would lay a foundation for TAIEX gains — industries in non-technology sectors, such as sea shipping, aviation, sports and leisure, and finance, are also gaining momentum, he said.
Capital Investment is optimistic about local airlines as they have expanded capacity amid demand for air cargo, he said, adding that air cargo sales are expected to continue growing.
Despite the rosy fundamentals, there might be volatility in the TAIEX in the second half of this year and it would retreat if the US Federal Reserve reduces bond purchases at its meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Aug. 26 to 28, Tsai said.
Several other factors might also cast a shadow on the local market, including the domestic COVID-19 situation, vaccination rates and the scale of an economic rebound in Asia, as well as appreciation of the local currency against the US dollar, Tsai said.
The TAIEX yesterday closed down 0.02 percent at 17,710.15 points, with turnover of NT$607.08 billion (US$21.69 billion), Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
SPEEDING UP EXPANSION: The capacitator supplier, which owns an 11.5 percent stake in Chilisin, would acquire the firm through a share swap, paying a 10 percent premium Yageo Corp’s (國巨) board of directors has approved a plan to fully acquire Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) in a bid to accelerate the firm’s expansion into high-margin passive component markets through improved product integration, Yageo said yesterday. The takeover would allow Yageo to provide a one-stop shopping service, and aligns with supply chain optimization efforts made by clients in the past few years, Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told a virtual media briefing yesterday. Chen is also chairman of Chilisin. The merger would also help boost Yageo’s revenue and earnings per share, he said. Chilisin would make up 15 percent of Yageo’s
FLEET EXPANSION: The new vessel, the ninth of an order of 10, would boost the company’s revenue during the peak season of intra-Asian shipping, analysts said Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest container shipping company by fleet size, on Friday took delivery of a new 2,800 twenty-foot-quivalent unit (TEU) Feedermax container vessel from CSBC Corp, Taiwan (CSBC, 台灣國際造船). The new vessel, YM Continuity, is the ninth delivery of an order of 10 Feedermax vessels placed with CSBC. It uses new technology to optimize the ship’s hydrodynamic performance and has a newly developed fuel control system to help enhance energy efficiency, Yang Ming said in a news release. “The installation of scrubbers will help Yang Ming fulfill its promise to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and
The global steel market is facing short-term headwinds due to China’s unfavorable policies to rein in inflation and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note on Friday. However, China’s commitment to control crude steel production this year has led to price corrections recently. As Chinese steelmakers have seen profit decline to around breakeven level, there is limited room for further price cuts, with steel prices forming a bottom, Yuanta said. Moreover, global steel demand remains robust, thanks to widespread COVID-19 vaccinations easing the global health crisis and stimulus packages by governments worldwide ushering in
Amazon.com Inc is asking that the new head of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) step aside from antitrust investigations into the e-commerce giant, contending that her past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial. Amazon on Wednesday petitioned the agency to remove FTC Chair Lina Khan from taking part in probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a fierce critic of tech giants Facebook Inc, Google and Apple Inc, as well as Amazon. She arrived on the antitrust scene in 2017, writing an influential study titled “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox” when