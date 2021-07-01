Yageo Corp’s (國巨) board of directors has approved a plan to fully acquire Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) in a bid to accelerate the firm’s expansion into high-margin passive component markets through improved product integration, Yageo said yesterday.
The takeover would allow Yageo to provide a one-stop shopping service, and aligns with supply chain optimization efforts made by clients in the past few years, Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told a virtual media briefing yesterday.
Chen is also chairman of Chilisin.
Photo: Chang Hui-wen, Taipei Times
The merger would also help boost Yageo’s revenue and earnings per share, he said.
Chilisin would make up 15 percent of Yageo’s total revenue after the transaction is completed, Yageo said, adding that it aims to finalize the deal on Dec. 30.
Hsinchu-based Chilisin last year posted revenue of NT$17.44 billion (US$625.8 million), while Yageo posted NT$67.66 billion.
Yageo, the world’s third-largest supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors, owns about 11.5 percent of Chilisin shares.
Chilisin is the world’s third-largest supplier of inductor components.
Over the past three years, Yageo has optimized its product portfolio through acquisitions of Kemet Corp and Pulse Electronics Corp, with high-margin premium products accounting for 75 percent of its revenue, Chen said, adding that these products accounted for 30 percent of revenue in 2017.
“For the first time, Yageo has the chance to have a bite of the industry’s cream of the crop, thanks to the acquisitions of Kemet and Pulse,” Chen said.
Chilisin could achieve a similar improvement by leveraging Yageo’s strength in passive component deployments and extensive sales channels worldwide, Chen said, adding that the firm could broaden its product portfolio from chip resistors and capacitors to inductors.
That would also help safeguard its stability in product supply to clients and prices, he said.
Yageo’s premium products with gross margins of more than 35 percent are used in vehicles, and industrial and aeronautic devices, the firm said.
About 18 percent of revenue came from passive components for vehicles, Yageo said.
Chilisin’s gross margins have come under constraints due to the firm’s significant exposures to the Chinese market with its cut-throat price competition and limited sales channel, Yageo said.
Chilisin shipped more than 80 percent of its products to China, it added.
After joining Yageo, Chilisin should see revenue from premium products grow 10 to 15 percent per year, Chen said.
Chilisin focuses on making inductor components for consumer electronics, mobile devices and communications applications.
Both companies’ boards agreed to the acquisition through a share swap.
Each Chilisin share would be exchanged for 0.2002 shares of Yageo, the firms said in a joint statement.
The offering represented a premium of 10 percent based on Chilisin’s closing price of NT$101 on Tuesday.
Chilisin would become a subsidiary of Yageo and be delisted from the local stock market.
Panasonic Corp, which jointly owns a battery factory with Tesla Inc, sold the entirety of its stake in the electric vehicle maker for about ￥400 billion (US$3.61 billion). The Japanese company held about US$730 million of Tesla shares as of March last year and that stake had been reduced to zero by the end of March this year, Panasonic disclosed in a filing yesterday. Tesla’s stock appreciated more than fivefold over the 12-month period. The sale was part of a review of Panasonic’s cross-shareholding policy in accordance with corporate governance code guidelines and would not affect the company’s relationship or partnership with
FLEET EXPANSION: The new vessel, the ninth of an order of 10, would boost the company’s revenue during the peak season of intra-Asian shipping, analysts said Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), the nation’s second-largest container shipping company by fleet size, on Friday took delivery of a new 2,800 twenty-foot-quivalent unit (TEU) Feedermax container vessel from CSBC Corp, Taiwan (CSBC, 台灣國際造船). The new vessel, YM Continuity, is the ninth delivery of an order of 10 Feedermax vessels placed with CSBC. It uses new technology to optimize the ship’s hydrodynamic performance and has a newly developed fuel control system to help enhance energy efficiency, Yang Ming said in a news release. “The installation of scrubbers will help Yang Ming fulfill its promise to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides and
The global steel market is facing short-term headwinds due to China’s unfavorable policies to rein in inflation and to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a note on Friday. However, China’s commitment to control crude steel production this year has led to price corrections recently. As Chinese steelmakers have seen profit decline to around breakeven level, there is limited room for further price cuts, with steel prices forming a bottom, Yuanta said. Moreover, global steel demand remains robust, thanks to widespread COVID-19 vaccinations easing the global health crisis and stimulus packages by governments worldwide ushering in
‘NO ADVERSE REACTIONS’: UB-612 showed good results against the Delta variant, while consistency met the standards for emergency use authorization, the firm said United Biomedical Inc (聯亞生技) yesterday announced that the interim analysis of phase 2 trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, UB-612, showed that the jab’s safety and immunogenicity met the drugmaker’s expectations. United Biomedical would submit a final report to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of this month and apply for emergency use authorization, UBI Pharma Inc (聯亞藥業) spokesperson Vivien Fan (范瀛云) told an online news conference on behalf of the firm’s parent company. The announcement came after Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on June 10 said it was seeking FDA’s emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine after reporting