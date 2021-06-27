Launching one of the richest individuals on Earth into orbit has proved a leap too far for insurers, who are not ready to price the risk of losing Jeff Bezos or his fellow space travelers.
Amazon CEO Bezos, a lifelong space enthusiast, has been vying with Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and British billionaire Richard Branson to become the first billionaire to fly beyond the Earth’s atmosphere.
While insurers are well known for offering cover for even the most outlandish of risks, at a price, potential accidents in space are not yet among them.
Photo: Reuters
“Space tourism involves significant risk, but is not an issue life insurers specifically ask about as yet because it is so rare for anyone to travel into space,” Insurance Information Institute spokesperson Michael Barry said.
There is a nearly US$500 million market to insure satellites, rockets and uncrewed space flight, but no legal requirement for an operator such as Blue Origin, which Bezos founded, to insure passengers for injury or death or for space tourists to have life cover, brokers and insurers said.
“We’re not aware of a case where anybody is insured against passenger liability,” said Neil Stevens, senior vice president, aviation and space at Marsh, the world’s biggest insurance broker.
Assuming they lift off as planned next month, Bezos and the other wannabe astronauts on Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft would not only spend several minutes 100km above the Earth in a truck-sized capsule, they would also have to get back.
The only group that has regularly flown humans sub-orbitally since the 1960s is Branson’s Virgin Galactic. All have been tests, with one failure in 2014 resulting in a death. Blue Origin has flown 15 uncrewed sub-orbital flights with no failures, Seradata SpaceTrak data showed on June 10.
Bezos, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic did not respond to requests for comment from Reuters on their insurance plans and flight records.
Being uninsured in space is nothing new. NASA and the US, in general, do not buy liability cover, with government launches basically insured by taxpayers, said Richard Parker of Assure Space, a unit of insurer AmTrust Financial that provides space insurance.
NASA astronauts are eligible for government life insurance programs, a NASA spokesperson said in an e-mailed response.
Charles Wetton, underwriting manager for space policies at insurer Global Aerospace, said astronauts on government-funded missions are carefully selected for their knowledge, skills and fitness and train for several years before blast off.
“They and their families understand the risks of the work they do,” Wetton said.
However, commercial space cadets may only get a few days of training for a sub-orbital flight or a few months for a ride to the International Space Station (ISS), Wetton said, adding: “These represent two very different risk profiles that insurers will take into account.”
Insurers expect ironclad waivers and contracts from commercial space travel firms, stating they will bear no burden if a passenger dies during a flight.
NASA has called for responses from the industry for its plans for a liability framework for privately funded astronaut missions to the ISS. NASA’s plans include requiring private astronauts to buy life insurance.
The only mandatory insurance in place for commercial space operators is third-party liability, mainly to cover property damage on Earth or to a flying aircraft, said Akiko Hama, client executive, space and aerospace underwriting at Global Aerospace.
A key question for how the sector develops is whether risks related to tourism fall under space or aviation insurance lines, insurers and brokers said.
The UN Outer Space Treaty and the Liability Convention of 1972 governs all activities in space and very few countries have a legal framework for commercial human spaceflight, they said.
“The aviation, aircraft insurance market, and the like, are less keen to take on risks that involve spacecraft,” Stevens said, adding that whether space tourism trips fall under aviation or space insurance is a “million dollar question.”
Taiwan and China are to build more new high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants this year and next year than any other country, together contributing more than half of all new fabs in the world by constructing eight each, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday. Global chipmakers are to start building 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and another 10 next year to meet accelerating demand for chips from the communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive sectors, SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector, said in its quarterly report. “Equipment spending for these 29 fabs is
Major PC vendors expect a shortage of key components to last another 12 months until the second quarter of next year, when PC demand wanes after two years of robust expansion, a UBS analyst said yesterday. Concern has risen among investors that PC demand could weaken as the US and European economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities. At the annual Taiwan Conference that began on Monday, UBS analysts said they had similar discussions with companies in PC supply chains, and the feedback from major PC vendors indicated that demand remained quite strong on the back of
TENSIONS: The bank had announced changes to its terms from July 26, saying that customers might not be able to use online or mobile banking outside of Hong Kong HSBC Holdings PLC apologized to customers in Hong Kong after an update to its online and mobile banking terms stoked fears over overseas access to its services in the territory. The quick mea culpa by Hong Kong’s biggest bank — triggered by a Twitter post — underscores growing concerns in the territory over not only civil society, but also pressures on businesses as China tightens its grip. Banks are trying to navigate an increasingly fraught political environment. The Hong Kong government last week used them as a hammer to shutter the territory’s premier pro-democracy newspaper, the Apple Daily, ordering seven lenders against dealing
QUICK CHANGE: After a prolonged drought, the Water Resources Agency said it is preparing for potential floods from intense rainfall this week The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday announced that it was easing water restrictions in several regions, thanks to rainfall over the past few days. The water supply alert level has been downgraded from “orange” to “yellow” for Taoyuan and Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, and from “orange” to “green” for Tainan and Chiayi County, the ministry said. Only Taichung remains under “orange” alert, with round-the-clock decreased water pressure, it said. A combination of water management measures and considerable plum rains and tropical showers has seen reservoirs significantly replenished across the nation, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said. Just weeks ago water levels