Hon Hai and Gogoro sign MOU

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) to help accelerate the electric scooter maker’s global expansion.

The move followed announcements by Gogoro that it is extending its reach to India and China.

“This partnership brings together Gogoro’s global leadership in urban battery-swapping and smart vehicle technologies with Hon Hai’s extensive global manufacturing capabilities to enable mass distribution of Gogoro’s smart battery-swapping ecosystem and vehicles,” Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said in a news release.

The logos of Gogoro Inc, left, and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co are displayed in an undated handout photograph of a Gogoro scooter and battery-swapping station. Photo courtesy of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co

While Gogoro continues to focus on product design, technology development, marketing, branding and customer service, Hon Hai said that it could take manufacturing off Gogoro’s plate.

“Right now Gogoro handles everything from manufacturing to marketing here in Taiwan, but it will be difficult for them to ramp up manufacturing abroad. Hon Hai already has manufacturing facilities in India and China, Gogoro’s next destinations,” the release said.

“The scooters, batteries and battery swap stations could all be handled by Hon Hai’s manufacturing facilities,” it added.

The two firms did not reveal other details of the collaboration.

Founded in 2011, Gogoro makes electric scooters. Today, nearly 400,000 Gogoro riders can swap batteries at 2,100 stations in Taiwan.

Prior to the announcement of its partnership with Hon Hai, Gogoro was already designing and manufacturing electric scooters for other firms — Yamaha Motor Co, Aeon Motor Co (宏佳騰), Motive Power Industry Co (摩特動力) and Suzuki Motor Corp — under the Powered by Gogoro network model, in addition to its own scooters.

In April, Gogoro announced a strategic partnership with Indian scooter maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd to collaborate on Hero branded vehicles using the Powered by Gogoro network model.