Taiwan and China are to build more new high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants this year and next year than any other country, together contributing more than half of all new fabs in the world by constructing eight each, SEMI said in a quarterly report yesterday.
Global chipmakers are to start building 19 new high-volume fabs by the end of this year and another 10 next year to meet accelerating demand for chips from the communications, computing, healthcare, online services and automotive sectors, SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector, said in its quarterly report.
“Equipment spending for these 29 fabs is expected to surpass US$140 billion over the next few years, as the industry pushes to address the global chip shortage,” SEMI president and chief executive officer Ajit Manocha said.
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
“In the medium and longer term, the fab capacity expansion will help meet projected strong demand for semiconductors stemming from emerging applications such as autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and 5G to 6G communications,” Manocha said.
China and Taiwan would lead the way with eight fabs each, followed by the Americas with six, Europe and the Middle East with three combined, and Japan and South Korea with two each, the report said.
In Taiwan, chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (力積電) and Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進) are investing in new foundry fabs, SEMI said.
TSMC has raised its capital spending budget for this year to a record US$30 billion, and Vanguard, which makes driver ICs for displays and power management ICs, also boosted its capital expenditure for this year by 41 percent to NT$8.5 billion, while Powerchip in March started building a new 300mm fab with an initial investment of NT$278 million.
Chinese semiconductor firms are investing in fabs that make memory chips, foundry or auto chips, rather than advanced chips, SEMI said.
Fabs that produce 300mm wafers would account for most of the new facilities, with construction beginning on 15 fabs this year and seven others next year, SEMI said.
The remaining seven fabs planned over the two-year period would be 100mm, 150mm and 200mm facilities, it added.
The 29 fabs could produce as many as 2.6 million wafers per month in 200m equivalents, the report said.
Of the semiconductor makers beginning construction of new fabs this year, some would start installing equipment next year, but most would not do so until 2023, the report added.
MOVING ON UP: Taiwan improved in all four areas measured by the IMD, making its biggest leap, from 17th to sixth place, in economic performance Taiwan moved up three spots from last year to place eighth, its best performance since 2013, in the latest annual world competitiveness rankings, released yesterday by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). Innovation, digitalization, welfare benefits and social cohesion are critical to economic performance, with Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Singapore making up the top five on the list this year, the Switzerland-based institute said, after grading 64 countries and regions based on economic performance, infrastructure, and government and business efficiency. “Leading performers are characterized by varying degrees of investment in innovation, diversified economic activities and supportive public policy,” IMD
‘MATTER OF SURVIVAL’: Vice Premier Liu He is to lead the development of ‘third-generation’ chips, a field not yet dominated by any nation or company Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) is renewing his years-long push to achieve technology self-sufficiency by tapping a top deputy to shepherd a key initiative aimed at helping domestic chipmakers overcome US sanctions. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴), Xi’s economic czar whose sprawling portfolio spans trade to finance and technology, has been tapped to spearhead the development of so-called “third-generation” chip development and capabilities, and is leading the formulation of a series of financial and policy supports for the technology, people with knowledge of the matter said. It is a nascent field that relies on newer materials and gear beyond traditional silicon,
Major PC vendors expect a shortage of key components to last another 12 months until the second quarter of next year, when PC demand wanes after two years of robust expansion, a UBS analyst said yesterday. Concern has risen among investors that PC demand could weaken as the US and European economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and gradually return to in-person business activities. At the annual Taiwan Conference that began on Monday, UBS analysts said they had similar discussions with companies in PC supply chains, and the feedback from major PC vendors indicated that demand remained quite strong on the back of
OPPORTUNITY: The company aims to sell its product soon, as enterovirus vaccines are not available anywhere but China, where firms are only marketing their vaccines locally Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) phase 3 clinical trials for an enterovirus 71 (EV71) vaccine completed the multi-regional, multi-central data “unblinding” yesterday, with the results, including safety, immunogenicity and efficacy, meeting its expectations. The company would compile a final analysis report as soon as possible, and apply for the new drug certificate from domestic and foreign drug authorities in the third quarter, Medigen said in a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing yesterday. Its phase 3 trials were conducted in Taiwan and Vietnam with 3,049 participants ranging from two months old to six years old, Medigen said. The company enrolled its first participant for