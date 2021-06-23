Tatung appoints Advantech exec to be its president

HOMECOMING? Chaney Ho started out in the TV design department of Tatung before cofounding industrial computer manufacturer Advantech

Tatung Co’s (大同) board of directors on Monday appointed an executive director of industrial computer manufacturer Advantech Co (研華) to serve as the company’s president, replacing an incumbent who came on board just six months ago.

Chaney Ho (何春盛) is to replace Chung Yi-wen (鍾依文), who took office in December last year, Tatung said.

Chung, a former executive at Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), is to be reassigned to head a Tatung subsidiary, it said.

Ho is a graduate of Tatung University and got his start in the television design department at Tatung before cofounding Advantech.

“We want to return to Tatung the brand, and restore the spirit of the ‘Tatung Boy’ (大同寶寶),” Ho said, referring the company’s iconic mascot, created during the height of its fame as one of Taiwan’s biggest and most profitable conglomerates.

Advantech said in a press release yesterday that Ho would be leaving with Advantech’s “full blessing and deep well-wishes.”

“We hope that through this connection, Advantech will have more opportunities to work with Tatung, especially in the realm of energy, automation and industrial Internet of Things,” the release said.

Ho is to remain a part of the Advantech board, it added.

After being embroiled in years of corporate scandal, control of Tatung was last year wrested from the founding Lin (林) family, with the chairmanship briefly going to Eastern Broadcasting Co (東森電視) chairman Lin Wen-yuan (林文淵), not related to the Lin family, in early November.

Lin Wen-yuan was dismissed in late December after just 50 days on the job, and replaced by Lu Ming-kuang (盧明光), former chairman of Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (中美晶), with the backing of Shanyuan Group (三圓建設) chairman Wang Kuang-hsiang (王光祥).

Lu came out of retirement to chair Tatung, which is in dire financial straits after years of mismanagement.