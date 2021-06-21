Ascendo developing solution to rapid virus mutations

Concern over COVID-19 stems not only from its high degree of virulence, but from its ability to continuously mutate and produce new variants. An effective vaccine can help slow the virus’ spread, but the question of how to deal with its continuous mutations is key.

Mass production of the most well-known novel coronavirus vaccines in production, including by AstraZeneca PLC, Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc, has a high technological threshold, especially for those using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, since manufacturers need to overcome the challenges of storage and transportation at ultra-low temperatures.

Founded in 2018, Ascendo Biotechnology Inc (先知生技) has a research and development team with 30 years of clinical drug research experience, focused on immune-related drug research.

Using quantum mechanics technologies, Ascendo has developed a proprietary NanoCherubTM electric-kinetic nanocomplex antigen adjuvant and delivery platform, designed to rapidly respond to mutations without the challenges of ultra-low temperature storage and transportation, and to produce large quantities of vaccines quickly

‧ NanoCherubTM in the fight against COVID-19

Doctors and scientists have been racking their brains for a solution to the constantly mutating virus. Using quantum mechanics calculations, Ascendo can produce effective vaccines quickly, with a precise and flexible technology circumventing the need for the constant testing of more traditional approaches.

Last year, Ascendo started working with academic research institutions in Taiwan on developing a COVID-19 vaccine, for the first time using quantum mechanics technology to design a drug delivery system encapsulating antigens to form a positively charged nanocomplex, enabling immune cells to generate a strong and effective response to the NanoCherubTM Electric-Kinetic nanocomplex and achieving a balanced and robust Th1/Th2 immunity.

The ASD254 vaccine developed by Ascendo last year showed excellent results in animal studies using mice, which most closely replicate the symptoms of the novel coronavirus in humans.

All vaccinated animals received 100 percent immune protection when tested with the live virus. Ascendo soon plans to apply to the Food and Drug Administration for phase 1 human trials, hoping to enter mass production next year.

The drug delivery platform can significantly shorten development times and respond to virus mutations, and the NanoCherubTM Electric-Kinetic nanocomplex can consistently induce balanced and strong Th1/Th2 immunity against encapsulated antigens, including full pathogens, subunit proteins, peptides and messenger ribonucleic acid, with the added advantage of the vaccines only needing to be stored at 2°C to 8°C.

‧ Hepatitis B therapeutic vaccine completed in animal efficacy trials

Ascendo has also completed animal efficacy trials for its ASD253 vaccine for chronic hepatitis B. Following preclinical trials, Phase 1 human trials are to begin next year, when ASD253 is expected to become the world’s first vaccine for chronic hepatitis B.

The company also hopes to develop vaccines for HIV (AIDS), dengue fever, Zika and pan-influenza viruses.