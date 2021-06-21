Concern over COVID-19 stems not only from its high degree of virulence, but from its ability to continuously mutate and produce new variants. An effective vaccine can help slow the virus’ spread, but the question of how to deal with its continuous mutations is key.
Mass production of the most well-known novel coronavirus vaccines in production, including by AstraZeneca PLC, Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc, has a high technological threshold, especially for those using messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, since manufacturers need to overcome the challenges of storage and transportation at ultra-low temperatures.
Founded in 2018, Ascendo Biotechnology Inc (先知生技) has a research and development team with 30 years of clinical drug research experience, focused on immune-related drug research.
Photo courtesy of Ascendo Biotechnology Inc
Using quantum mechanics technologies, Ascendo has developed a proprietary NanoCherubTM electric-kinetic nanocomplex antigen adjuvant and delivery platform, designed to rapidly respond to mutations without the challenges of ultra-low temperature storage and transportation, and to produce large quantities of vaccines quickly
‧ NanoCherubTM in the fight against COVID-19
Doctors and scientists have been racking their brains for a solution to the constantly mutating virus. Using quantum mechanics calculations, Ascendo can produce effective vaccines quickly, with a precise and flexible technology circumventing the need for the constant testing of more traditional approaches.
Last year, Ascendo started working with academic research institutions in Taiwan on developing a COVID-19 vaccine, for the first time using quantum mechanics technology to design a drug delivery system encapsulating antigens to form a positively charged nanocomplex, enabling immune cells to generate a strong and effective response to the NanoCherubTM Electric-Kinetic nanocomplex and achieving a balanced and robust Th1/Th2 immunity.
The ASD254 vaccine developed by Ascendo last year showed excellent results in animal studies using mice, which most closely replicate the symptoms of the novel coronavirus in humans.
All vaccinated animals received 100 percent immune protection when tested with the live virus. Ascendo soon plans to apply to the Food and Drug Administration for phase 1 human trials, hoping to enter mass production next year.
The drug delivery platform can significantly shorten development times and respond to virus mutations, and the NanoCherubTM Electric-Kinetic nanocomplex can consistently induce balanced and strong Th1/Th2 immunity against encapsulated antigens, including full pathogens, subunit proteins, peptides and messenger ribonucleic acid, with the added advantage of the vaccines only needing to be stored at 2°C to 8°C.
‧ Hepatitis B therapeutic vaccine completed in animal efficacy trials
Ascendo has also completed animal efficacy trials for its ASD253 vaccine for chronic hepatitis B. Following preclinical trials, Phase 1 human trials are to begin next year, when ASD253 is expected to become the world’s first vaccine for chronic hepatitis B.
The company also hopes to develop vaccines for HIV (AIDS), dengue fever, Zika and pan-influenza viruses.
MARKET BOOST: Elon Musk said Tesla would resume bitcoin transactions once there is ‘reasonable’ clean energy usage by miners and denied selling a big part of his holdings Bitcoin yesterday hit a two-week peak just shy of US$40,000, after another weekend reacting to tweets from Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk, who fended off criticism over his market influence and said Tesla sold bitcoin, but might resume transactions using it. Bitcoin has gyrated to Musk’s views for months since Tesla announced a US$1.5 billion bitcoin purchase in February and said it would take the cryptocurrency in payment. He later said the electric vehicle maker would not accept bitcoin due to concerns over how mining the currency requires high energy use and contributes to climate change. “When there’s confirmation of reasonable
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s biggest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would not be raising prices for some products next month, ending 12 consecutive months of increases. “There is a discrepancy between China Steel’s prices and international prices, but in consideration of price stability, we have decided not to adjust upward monthly-priced products,” the company said in a statement. That means the price of hot-rolled steel plates, hot-rolled steel coils, cold-rolled steel coils and other monthly-priced items would not change next month. However, the cost of other items priced seasonally would be going up, the company said, adding that prices of products
Synopsys Inc, a US-based electronic design automation solutions provider, yesterday said that it has signed up more than 20 of its clients for the latest device made using the most recent advanced process developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Synopsys’ DesignWare IP, which is used by designers of integrated circuits, has been used by more than 20 clients in a wide range of industries, including automotive electronics, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing devices and servers, the company said in a statement. The DesignWare IP solution was made using TSMC’s advanced 5 nanometer process, its latest technology, which the semiconductor giant launched
MOVING ON UP: Taiwan improved in all four areas measured by the IMD, making its biggest leap, from 17th to sixth place, in economic performance Taiwan moved up three spots from last year to place eighth, its best performance since 2013, in the latest annual world competitiveness rankings, released yesterday by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). Innovation, digitalization, welfare benefits and social cohesion are critical to economic performance, with Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Singapore making up the top five on the list this year, the Switzerland-based institute said, after grading 64 countries and regions based on economic performance, infrastructure, and government and business efficiency. “Leading performers are characterized by varying degrees of investment in innovation, diversified economic activities and supportive public policy,” IMD