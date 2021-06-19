HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) on Thursday announced that it has approved a two-year sustainability-linked loan (SLL) totaling US$70 million to Uni-President Enterprises Corp (統一企業), which would use the proceeds to achieve four environmental objectives.
The loan is the largest SLL in Taiwan, followed by DBS Bank Taiwan’s (星展銀行) loan of NT$2 billion (US$63 million at the exchange rate at the time) to AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) in May 2019.
HSBC Taiwan offered the capital to Uni-President, as the food-and-beverage conglomerate has set specific plans to improve its environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), as well as four objectives, and it needs funds to facilitate the plans, HSBC head of global banking Yasunao Nakano told the Taipei Times in an interview yesterday.
Photo courtesy of Uni-President Enterprises Corp
Uni-President’s objectives are to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, boost its energy efficiency, improve wastewater management and facilitate the generation of more energy from its food waste, Nakano said.
It has transferred from fossil fuels to natural gas to power disinfection processes at its plants and the company is considering biomass energy to reduce its carbon emissions further, with fuel to come from raw waste at its production lines, he said.
It plans to invest more in photovoltaic power by setting up its own solar farms or purchasing solar power from independent generators, Nakano said, adding that it would also consider buying offshore wind power directly from developers.
Uni-President is to invest in new equipment or modify its wastewater treatment procedures to lower its chemical oxygen demand, Nakano said, adding that its reading is below the regulator’s cap of 100 milligrams per liter.
The company wants to improve that figure further, he said.
HSBC Taiwan has set targets for the objectives after negotiating with the borrower, and as in other SLLs, the bank would offer Uni-President lower interest rates if it reaches its targets, he said.
The SLL was the nation’s first to a food company, with previous loans going to electronics companies or industrial manufactures.
“We are confident that more companies from different sectors would be interested in applying for SLLs, as ESG performance has been highlighted among investors,” Nakano said.
The bank has been talking with retailers that plan to do more to help clients recycle packaging materials, he said.
SUPPLY CHAIN RESHUFFLE: The chipmaker was ‘cautious’ in not making commitments too early in building production in the US, citing ‘geopolitical factors,’ Nikkei Asia said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is considering building an advanced IC packaging plant in the US following a massive investment to set up a wafer fab in Arizona, Nikkei Asia reported. TSMC was considering the plant in response to “Washington’s desire to bring more of the tech supply chain onto home turf,” the report said. TSMC increasingly faces the need to expand in the US, which accounts for about 62 percent of its total sales, Nikkei Asia said, citing three sources who declined to be named. The potential US plant would be equipped with the latest 3D stacking technologies to arrange chips
MARKET BOOST: Elon Musk said Tesla would resume bitcoin transactions once there is ‘reasonable’ clean energy usage by miners and denied selling a big part of his holdings Bitcoin yesterday hit a two-week peak just shy of US$40,000, after another weekend reacting to tweets from Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk, who fended off criticism over his market influence and said Tesla sold bitcoin, but might resume transactions using it. Bitcoin has gyrated to Musk’s views for months since Tesla announced a US$1.5 billion bitcoin purchase in February and said it would take the cryptocurrency in payment. He later said the electric vehicle maker would not accept bitcoin due to concerns over how mining the currency requires high energy use and contributes to climate change. “When there’s confirmation of reasonable
As much as the US pines for the good old days of global semiconductor supremacy, Japan feels its loss of glory even more. Once a dominant name in electronic components, the nation has been overtaken by Taiwan, South Korea, and, more recently, China. Yet Tokyo might have a viable plan to revitalize its domestic sector. “Unlike the purely domestic, independent way it was done in the past, I think we need to cooperate with overseas counterparts,” Akira Amari, a former economy minister and senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told Bloomberg News’ Isabel Reynolds and Emi Nobuhiro this week. That is
China Steel Corp (中鋼), the nation’s biggest steelmaker, yesterday said that it would not be raising prices for some products next month, ending 12 consecutive months of increases. “There is a discrepancy between China Steel’s prices and international prices, but in consideration of price stability, we have decided not to adjust upward monthly-priced products,” the company said in a statement. That means the price of hot-rolled steel plates, hot-rolled steel coils, cold-rolled steel coils and other monthly-priced items would not change next month. However, the cost of other items priced seasonally would be going up, the company said, adding that prices of products