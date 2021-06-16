Taiwan Business Quick Take

EQUITIES

Chip stocks push TAIEX up

The TAIEX yesterday rose sharply on gains by large-cap semiconductor stocks, which mirrored a 1.41 percent overnight increase in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. While non-tech stocks were mixed, high liquidity led to strong rotational buying of select old-economy stocks, in particular in the shipping industry, lending additional support to the broader market, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 157.77 points, or 0.92 percent, at the day’s high of 17,371.29. Turnover totaled NT$433.107 billion (US$15.66 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$14.29 billion in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

EQUITIES

Foreign investors drop out

Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$170 million of local shares after they bought a net NT$7.02 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares bought by foreign investors last week were Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (彰化銀行), ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) and Macronix International Co (旺宏電子), while the top three sold were Innolux Corp (群創), AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), the exchange said.

SOLAR ENERGY

Giga Solar plans share sale

Solar paste maker Giga Solar Materials Corp (碩禾電子) yesterday said its board has approved the sale of 10 million shares to a strategic investor through a private placement at NT$124.4 per share. The firm said in a regulatory filing that it aims to raise NT$1.24 billion and plans to use the funds to develop materials for electric vehicle batteries. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) plans to buy 8 million shares through its subsidiary, Hyield Venture Capital Co (鴻揚創投).

APPAREL

Makalot’s profit up 17.69%

Apparel manufacturer Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽) yesterday reported a pre-tax profit of NT$129.89 million for last month, up 17.69 percent year-on-year from NT$110.37 million, but down 48.46 percent month-on-month from NT$252 million. In the first five months of this year, pre-tax profit surged 54.09 percent year-on-year to NT$1.21 billion, Makalot said in a regulatory filing. That translated into pre-tax earnings of NT$5.24 per share, up from NT$3.57 a year earlier.

AUTO PARTS

Tong Yang’s profit spikes

Automotive components supplier Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業) yesterday reported NT$10.71 million in pre-tax profit for last month, despite foreign exchange losses of NT$25.91 million. Last month’s figure was up 609 percent from a year earlier. The firm attributed the growth to increasing demand from US and European clients after economies reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns. During the first five months, pre-tax profit rose 29 percent annually to NT$354 million. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, pre-tax profit would have risen 51 percent annually, Tong Yang said.

AIRLINES

CAL to add California flights

China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) would add two more round-trip flights to California next month and in August amid growing demand. The carrier said flight CI024 would fly from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Ontario International Airport in San Bernardino on July 13 and 27, and on Aug. 10 and 24. The return flights would leave California on July 15 and 29, and on Aug. 12 and 26, it said.