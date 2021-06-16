EQUITIES
Chip stocks push TAIEX up
The TAIEX yesterday rose sharply on gains by large-cap semiconductor stocks, which mirrored a 1.41 percent overnight increase in the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. While non-tech stocks were mixed, high liquidity led to strong rotational buying of select old-economy stocks, in particular in the shipping industry, lending additional support to the broader market, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 157.77 points, or 0.92 percent, at the day’s high of 17,371.29. Turnover totaled NT$433.107 billion (US$15.66 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$14.29 billion in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
EQUITIES
Foreign investors drop out
Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$170 million of local shares after they bought a net NT$7.02 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. The top three shares bought by foreign investors last week were Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (彰化銀行), ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) and Macronix International Co (旺宏電子), while the top three sold were Innolux Corp (群創), AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), the exchange said.
SOLAR ENERGY
Giga Solar plans share sale
Solar paste maker Giga Solar Materials Corp (碩禾電子) yesterday said its board has approved the sale of 10 million shares to a strategic investor through a private placement at NT$124.4 per share. The firm said in a regulatory filing that it aims to raise NT$1.24 billion and plans to use the funds to develop materials for electric vehicle batteries. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) plans to buy 8 million shares through its subsidiary, Hyield Venture Capital Co (鴻揚創投).
APPAREL
Makalot’s profit up 17.69%
Apparel manufacturer Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽) yesterday reported a pre-tax profit of NT$129.89 million for last month, up 17.69 percent year-on-year from NT$110.37 million, but down 48.46 percent month-on-month from NT$252 million. In the first five months of this year, pre-tax profit surged 54.09 percent year-on-year to NT$1.21 billion, Makalot said in a regulatory filing. That translated into pre-tax earnings of NT$5.24 per share, up from NT$3.57 a year earlier.
AUTO PARTS
Tong Yang’s profit spikes
Automotive components supplier Tong Yang Industry Co (東陽實業) yesterday reported NT$10.71 million in pre-tax profit for last month, despite foreign exchange losses of NT$25.91 million. Last month’s figure was up 609 percent from a year earlier. The firm attributed the growth to increasing demand from US and European clients after economies reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns. During the first five months, pre-tax profit rose 29 percent annually to NT$354 million. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, pre-tax profit would have risen 51 percent annually, Tong Yang said.
AIRLINES
CAL to add California flights
China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) would add two more round-trip flights to California next month and in August amid growing demand. The carrier said flight CI024 would fly from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to Ontario International Airport in San Bernardino on July 13 and 27, and on Aug. 10 and 24. The return flights would leave California on July 15 and 29, and on Aug. 12 and 26, it said.
SUPPLY CHAIN RESHUFFLE: The chipmaker was ‘cautious’ in not making commitments too early in building production in the US, citing ‘geopolitical factors,’ Nikkei Asia said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is considering building an advanced IC packaging plant in the US following a massive investment to set up a wafer fab in Arizona, Nikkei Asia reported. TSMC was considering the plant in response to “Washington’s desire to bring more of the tech supply chain onto home turf,” the report said. TSMC increasingly faces the need to expand in the US, which accounts for about 62 percent of its total sales, Nikkei Asia said, citing three sources who declined to be named. The potential US plant would be equipped with the latest 3D stacking technologies to arrange chips
Apple Inc has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG’s electric vehicle (EV) division, to help lead its own vehicle efforts, people familiar with the situation said. The tech giant hired Kranz in recent weeks, about a month after he stepped down as CEO of Canoo Inc, a developer of self-driving EVs. Before cofounding Canoo, Kranz was senior vice president of the group that developed the i3 and i8 cars at BMW, where he worked for 30 years. Kranz is one of Apple’s most significant automotive hires, a clear sign that the iPhone maker is determined to build a
As much as the US pines for the good old days of global semiconductor supremacy, Japan feels its loss of glory even more. Once a dominant name in electronic components, the nation has been overtaken by Taiwan, South Korea, and, more recently, China. Yet Tokyo might have a viable plan to revitalize its domestic sector. “Unlike the purely domestic, independent way it was done in the past, I think we need to cooperate with overseas counterparts,” Akira Amari, a former economy minister and senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, told Bloomberg News’ Isabel Reynolds and Emi Nobuhiro this week. That is
PLEDGE: The contract chipmaker said it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share each quarter and no less than NT$10 per share for the whole of this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday raised its proposed cash dividend for last quarter to NT$2.75 per share from NT$2.5 a year earlier, given the company’s increased earnings. That represents a payout ratio of about 51 percent based on its earnings per share of NT$5.39 in the first three months of this year. TSMC said that its board of directors approved the cash dividend distribution yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker reassured its investors that it intends to maintain a stable and sustainable dividend policy. The company said that it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share