Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has acquired a 5.03 percent stake in a Malaysian holding company with semiconductor interests to boost its presence in the IC sector.
Hon Hai, known globally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said on Thursday that it spent 108 million ringgit (US$26.25 million) on the stake in Dagang NeXchange Bhd, which operates its information technology businesses through its subsidiaries.
Dagang NeXchange owns a 60 percent stake in SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd, which runs 8-inch wafer facilities in Malaysia, Hon Hai said.
Photo: CNA
Through the investment in Dagang NeXchange, Hon Hai said that it would extend its reach in semiconductor and electric vehicle development in the ASEAN market.
SilTerra, which was founded in 1995, specializes in complementary metal-oxide semiconductor technologies that are used in a wide range of products, such as logic ICs, mixed-signal devices and radio frequency components, according to its Web site.
The company has also invested in other specialty areas such as silicon photonics, biophotonics and discrete power.
The investment comes after Hon Hai last month announced that it was teaming up with Yageo Corp (國巨), the world’s third-largest multi-layer ceramic capacitor supplier, to set up a joint semiconductor company named XSemi Corp (國瀚半導體) in Hsinchu to develop and sell small ICs.
Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) earlier this year said that the company has prioritized developing small ICs priced at less than US$2, which are made from 6 or 8-inch wafers to avoid the sizable capital investment needed for 12-inch wafer production.
