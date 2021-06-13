The beach town of El Zonte on El Salvador’s Pacific coast is a laid-back surfer’s haven, with white beaches, palm trees and a small population of 3,000 people.
The low-income community has no banks and only one cash machine, but a trailblazing local economy based in large part on bitcoin. Signs line the roadside urging people to “pay here” with the cryptocurrency for anything from utilities bills to a can of soda.
The town boasts a bitcoin teller machine, the country’s only one, where people deposit cash US dollars — El Salvador’s official currency — into a personal bitcoin “wallet.”
Photo: Reuters
They then use a smartphone app to pay bills, buy groceries or have their hair cut with bitcoin, making a direct online transfer to the vendor.
“At first, we knew nothing about this,” Celina Fuentes, who works at a small eatery and shop in El Zonte, told reporters.
However, introducing bitcoin “has turned out super well. We profited when the currency rose in value... Now that the value is a little lower the currency is still used as we have found the experience to be good.”
El Zonte set a trend that on Tuesday culminated in El Salvador’s parliament approving a bill to allow bitcoin to be used to pay for goods and services.
It became the first country to approve the famously volatile digital currency as legal tender, but the move sparked concern from the IMF.
“Crypto assets can pose significant risks, and effective regulatory measures are very important when dealing with them,” IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said.
However, in El Zonte, bitcoin has been a life raft for many.
Two years ago, an anonymous bitcoin donor started a project dubbed “Bitcoin Beach” to “bank the unbanked” of El Zonte and “return power back from governments and financial institutions to the individual” in the remittance-dependent economy of El Salvador.
The town has only one cash machine — in a hotel complex with access reserved for guests. Few El Zonte residents have bank accounts or cards. Bitcoin Beach started by introducing cryptocurrency to the economy and getting local businesses to accept it as payment.
Thousands of millions of satoshi, the smallest unit of bitcoin, have been issued through paid youth work programs, educational stipends, transfers to the elderly and poor, and community construction projects, according to the Bitcoin Beach Web site.
Locals were assisted to create cyberwallets, and shown how they can receive funds in bitcoin from relatives in the US rather than using expensive and cumbersome cash transfer services.
Hundreds of businesses and individuals in El Zonte now use bitcoin.
For Hamer Valenzuela, a bricklayer who collects his salary in the cryptocurrency, it had been “easy to adapt.”
“I personally am no longer interested in the [US] dollar, I do not walk around with money in my wallet,” he told reporters as he sipped from a can of soda for which he paid in bitcoin at the Mama Rosa store where Fuentes works.
The currency has found particular appeal among younger people and foreigners running small businesses in the town.
Bitcoin’s popularity grew under the COVID-19 pandemic, with people under lockdown able to receive money, and spend it, without having to travel outside of El Zone to withdraw cash.
Since Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced last week that he intended to make bitcoin legal tender, people have been flocking to El Zonte to learn how it works or to invest in bitcoin.
From between two and five visitors a day, the town’s sole bitcoin converter is now receiving more than 25, machine attendant Jessica Veliz said.
Informal trader Jose Rafael Morales traveled more than 100km to El Zonte to get in on the game.
“I have been researching practically since the president announced the news of bitcoin,” he told reporters. “I made the decision to buy bitcoin, what I have saved I have invested in bitcoin.”
On Thursday, bitcoin was worth about US$37,000 — almost half its all-time high value reached in April.
‘FINGERPRINTING’: The ‘private relay’ feature hides a user’s IP address by rerouting the Web connection through a third party, making it impossible to infer their identity Apple Inc on Monday said a new “private relay” feature designed to obscure a user’s Web browsing behavior from Internet service providers and advertisers would not be available in China for regulatory reasons. The feature was one of a number of privacy protections Apple announced at its annual software developer conference on Monday, the latest in a years-long effort by the company to cut down on the tracking of its users by advertisers and other third parties. Apple’s decision to withhold the feature in China is the latest in a string of compromises the company has made on privacy in a country
Apple Inc has hired Ulrich Kranz, a former senior executive at BMW AG’s electric vehicle (EV) division, to help lead its own vehicle efforts, people familiar with the situation said. The tech giant hired Kranz in recent weeks, about a month after he stepped down as CEO of Canoo Inc, a developer of self-driving EVs. Before cofounding Canoo, Kranz was senior vice president of the group that developed the i3 and i8 cars at BMW, where he worked for 30 years. Kranz is one of Apple’s most significant automotive hires, a clear sign that the iPhone maker is determined to build a
PLEDGE: The contract chipmaker said it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share each quarter and no less than NT$10 per share for the whole of this year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday raised its proposed cash dividend for last quarter to NT$2.75 per share from NT$2.5 a year earlier, given the company’s increased earnings. That represents a payout ratio of about 51 percent based on its earnings per share of NT$5.39 in the first three months of this year. TSMC said that its board of directors approved the cash dividend distribution yesterday. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker reassured its investors that it intends to maintain a stable and sustainable dividend policy. The company said that it would issue at least NT$2.5 a share
TIMELY RAIN: Before the arrival of the seasonal plum rains late last month, the nation had gone almost a year without significant rainfall in catchment areas Timely plum rains have significantly alleviated a historic water shortage in Taiwan, allowing water restriction measures to be lifted in some areas, while the hardest-hit areas remain on alert, the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) said yesterday. “Thanks to Tropical Storm Choi-Wan, the sustained plum rains and continued water resource management efforts, the water situation in Taiwan has been greatly alleviated,” Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美華) told an online news conference. More than 100mm of rain has fallen in the catchment areas of the reservoirs in Miaoli and Taichung counties over the past few days, Water Resources Agency data