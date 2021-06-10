US food delivery firm DoorDash Inc, which is backed by Softbank Group Corp, yesterday announced the launch of services in Japan, joining an increasingly crowded market that has grown during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Services would initially be limited to the city of Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture, the money-losing delivery firm told reporters, in a step that follows its expansion to Canada and Australia.
Merchants would have access to DoorDash’s marketplace app, where users can order from an array of participating eateries, as well as the storefront, an online ordering product that helps restaurants create their own Web sites for pickup and delivery.
Photo: Reuters
The storefront service would be commission-free through the end of the year, with the only cost to the merchants being payment processing fees, DoorDash said.
“Our strategy has always been to empower local economies, especially in the suburban markets that are historically underserved, yet the appetite for connectivity between merchants and customers is high,” DoorDash chief executive officer Tony Xu (徐迅) said in a statement.
Softbank already backs some of the largest delivery services in Japan, such as Uber Eats from Uber Technologies Inc and Demae-can Co Ltd.
Last month, DoorDash raised its forecast for annual gross order value, as stimulus checks helped keep food delivery demand resilient in the first quarter, even as vaccinations and an easing of curbs encouraged dining out again.
The company, which also branched out into delivery from grocery and convenience stores last year, reported a near three-fold jump in quarterly revenue to US$1.08 billion.
The San Francisco-based company has seen a surge in order volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers hesitant to step out order essential items online.
