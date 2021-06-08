Major passive-component makers yesterday reported that revenue continued to expand last month on an annual basis due to steady demand, but said they remain cautious as the COVID-19 pandemic has not eased worldwide.
Yageo Corp (國巨), the nation’s largest passive components supplier, said that revenue last month grew 2.1 percent month-on-month and 105.1 percent year-on-year to NT$9.2 billion (US$332 million).
Cumulative revenue in the first five months of the year was NT$41.96 billion, a 121.5 percent increase from the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
“Despite fewer working days in China due to holidays, revenue last month continued to grow and set a new monthly record for the company,” Yageo said in the filing.
The company attributed the increase to higher sales in Europe and the US, a gradual improvement in factory utilization in the “greater China” region, steady demand from customers and continuous optimization of its product mix.
Yageo produces chip resistors, inductors and multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), among other products.
Although the company’s overall operation is stable and the end market demand appears solid, Yageo said it would stay vigilant, as the COVID-19 pandemic has not eased worldwide and trade frictions between major economies create uncertainty.
Separately, Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新), the nation’s largest power inductor manufacturer, reported that revenue last month fell 3.69 percent month-on-month, but rose 19.96 percent year-on-year to NT$1.56 billion.
Accumulated revenue in the first five months reached NT$7.55 billion, up 25.66 percent from a year earlier, as persistent demand for laptops, Chromebooks, smartphones, gaming devices and servers during the COVID-19 pandemic boosted shipments of mini-molding chokes, high-frequency chip inductors and low-temperature cofired ceramic components.
“Last month’s consolidated revenue was lower than the previous month, mainly due to reduced working days because of the Workers’ Day holiday in China,” Chilisin said in a statement, adding that it remains cautiously optimistic given steady demand for inductor components amid a work-from-home economy.
Smaller MLCC supplier Holy Stone Enterprise Co (禾伸堂) posted revenue of NT$1.54 billion for last month, up 8.74 percent from the previous month and 25.73 percent higher than a year ago.
In the first five months, cumulative revenue was NT$7.36 billion, up 29.78 percent from a year earlier, it said in a statement yesterday.
“MLCCs showed stable sales last month, while other products presented increased sales from April,” Holy Stone said. “As worldwide supply chains are still affected by the pandemic, Holy Stone would continue to pay close attention and respond appropriately.”
EXPANSION DRIVE: To expedite manufacturing of advanced chips, the chipmaker would transform domestic research centers into initial production facilities, TSMC said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday unveiled the layout of its new fab in Arizona and reiterated its determination to ramp up advanced 5-nanometer chip production in 2024. The company said that construction of Fab 21, in which it would invest US$10 billion to US$12 billion, has begun on a 445 hectare plot in Phoenix. “As we expect demand for 5-nanometer [chips] will be strong and sustainable in the long term, we have made the Arizona fab, Fab 21, one of the 5-nanometer manufacturing sites,” TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家) told the company’s annual technology symposium. The chipmaker has shipped
The Bureau of Energy (BOE) has agreed to allow Yunneng Wind Power Co (允能風力發電), the project developer of a 640 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Yunlin County, to adjust its shareholding structure as the company faces financial difficulties. Yunneng is 48 percent owned by German wind farm developer Wpd AG, 27 percent owned by a consortium led by Japan’s Sojitz Corp and 25 percent owned by Thailand’s Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd. Wpd plans to sell a 23 percent stake in Yunneng to French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, hoping that capital from the new shareholder would help maintain the
Ground down by the sapping realities of modern city life, China’s young people are “lying flat,” the latest buzzword for those tapping out of a culture of endless work with little reward. With growing inequality and rising costs of living nudging traditional markers of success out of reach, some young people are choosing to do the bare minimum at work, dialing back the go-getting aspirations their parents once harbored. “Tang ping (躺平)” — or “lying flat” — has emerged as the latest Internet-crafted principle to navigate the pains of finding a job among thousands of applicants, plodding through long days and then
Qualcomm Inc yesterday said that it is working with local partners, including Acer Inc (宏碁), to supply new Snapdragon processors for 5G-enabled laptops in its bid to challenge industry leader Intel Corp and expand its presence in the computer market. The US chipmaker entered the notebook computer market four-and-a-half years ago with Microsoft Corp, but did not achieve as much market uptake as it had hoped. Together with Microsoft and Google Inc’s Chrome, Qualcomm aims to transfer all top-class and essential applications on mobile phones to laptop computers, said Alex Katouzian, a senior vice president and general manager of Qualcomm Technologies