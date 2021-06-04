UNITED STATES
Fed poll sees faster growth
The economy grew at a somewhat faster pace in April and last month, despite disruptions that choked supplies to the nation’s manufacturers, the Federal Reserve reported on Wednesday. In the Fed’s latest survey of economic conditions around the nation, known as the “beige book,” several of the central bank’s districts reported that increased vaccination rates and relaxed social distancing measures were having a positive impact on the economy. However, offsetting those gains were headwinds coming from supply chain problems, the report said, adding that the supply chain disruptions added to price pressures. The report is to form the basis of discussion when Fed policymakers meet on June 15 to 16 to decide interest rate trends.
SHIPPING
Ships avoid virus-hit port
The world’s shipping lines are avoiding a key port in China hit by a COVID-19 outbreak, causing increased congestion at other seaports across the nation that could delay the delivery of goods to the US and Europe. Tightened health and safety checks have caused congestion and reduced productivity at the port of Yantian, prompting the cancelation of calls there, a notice from Mediterranean Shipping Co on Wednesday said. The port in Shenzhen stopped accepting export-bound container boxes last week and suspended three berths after a COVID-19 cluster emerged among the port staff and broader community. Shenzhen is the world’s fourth-busiest container port.
TRADE
UK, Australia hold talks
Britain is seeking to remove a 5 percent tariff on exports of Scotch whisky to Australia in an upcoming trade deal, British Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss said yesterday. “A UK-Australia trade agreement would be significant for Scotch whisky and the Union,” she said in a statement. Britain and Australia held another round of talks to progress a free-trade deal, the British High Commissioner to Australia Vicki Treadell said in Canberra, as they seek to strike an agreement in the middle of this month. The proposed deal with Australia is the most advanced of several pacts London is pursuing.
MEXICO
Economy to grow 6%: bank
The COVID-19 pandemic-hit economy is expected to grow by 6 percent this year, the Bank of Mexico said on Wednesday, upgrading its outlook for the second time since March. The central bank had predicted growth of 4.8 percent for Latin America’s second-largest economy this year. The brighter outlook reflects strong external demand, mainly from the US, as well as an easing of the pandemic in the nation, one of the worst affected by the virus. The economy shrank 8.5 percent last year, in the worst slump since the Great Depression about nine decades ago.
CRYPTOCURRENCY
Google to allow crypto ads
Alphabet Inc’s Google, the world’s largest digital advertising seller, is to allow companies offering cryptocurrency wallets to run ads beginning in August. Starting in August, Google is to let wallets run ads on search, YouTube and other properties as long as they go through the company’s certification process. Google is making the change “in order to better match existing FinCEN regulations and requirements,” a spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday. In a blog post, Google specified that the ad ban still exists for initial coin offerings and services that aggregate or compare issuers of cryptocurrencies.
‘PANDEMIC BOOST’: An HP executive said that higher prices for memory chips and displays, and the effect on demand, are issues that are going to be around for a while Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc on Thursday reported revenue and earnings that showed consumers and companies continue to buy personal computers even as COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns ease in some parts of the world. The strong results did not help the stocks, which declined in extended trading. Round Rock, Texas-based Dell said that fiscal first-quarter sales rose 12 percent to US$24.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$23.3 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. HP reported revenue in its fiscal second quarter jumped 27 percent to US$15.9 billion, also topping estimates by US$1 billion. It also raised its annual profit target. Despite the
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) remained the world’s third-largest IC supplier in the first quarter of this year, while MediaTek Inc (聯發科) was the industry’s 10th-largest firm, moving up six spots from the previous quarter, advisory firm IC Insights said on Tuesday. Contract chipmaker TSMC posted sales of US$12.91 billion, up 25 percent from a year earlier, IC Insights said in a report. TSMC benefited from strong global demand for emerging technologies such as 5G applications, and high-performance computing and Internet of Things devices, the report said. Sales at MediaTek, Taiwan’s largest IC designer, grew 90 percent year-on-year to US$3.85 billion,
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is to purchase 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), the Hsinchu-based firm said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The procurement agreement also includes a subsequent purchase of up to 5 million more doses, Medigen said. The company did not disclose further details, citing terms agreed with the CDC. The delivery of the drug, pending approval, would have a positive effect on the firm’s finances and operations, it said. Medigen, which is running a phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine with 3,752 participants, told the Taipei Times earlier this
The Bureau of Energy (BOE) has agreed to allow Yunneng Wind Power Co (允能風力發電), the project developer of a 640 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Yunlin County, to adjust its shareholding structure as the company faces financial difficulties. Yunneng is 48 percent owned by German wind farm developer Wpd AG, 27 percent owned by a consortium led by Japan’s Sojitz Corp and 25 percent owned by Thailand’s Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd. Wpd plans to sell a 23 percent stake in Yunneng to French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, hoping that capital from the new shareholder would help maintain the