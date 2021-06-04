The meme-stock frenzy is back — and bigger than ever.
On Wednesday, shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc skyrocketed to an all-time high in a wild trading session as the Reddit retail-trading army came back in force, leaving many Wall Street pros wondering, yet again, what on Earth had become of the US stock market.
The money-losing movie theater chain rose 95 percent and closed at a record high at US$62.55. At one point the stock rose as much as 127 percent, pushing its total gains for the year to 3,000 percent, as its market value briefly soared past the US$33 billion mark. The shares continued their advance postmarket, rising 5 percent, and were up a further 9 percent in early trading on the Tradegate platform.
Photo: Reuters
Just a few short months ago, AMC was on the brink of bankruptcy as the pandemic shuttered cinemas across the US. Its market capitalization stood at just US$216.8 million in April of last year.
In many ways, the surge in AMC echoed the meme-stock mania at the start of the year, when retail traders made household names out of seemingly dead-end companies like GameStop Corp and terms like “stonks,” “diamond hands” and “to the moon” entered the financial lexicon.
Even after the brief surge in January, many professional investors still pooh-poohed the idea that anyone on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum could be taken seriously, much less move the market in a sustainable way.
“This is getting ridiculous,” Oanda Corp senior analyst Edward Moya said in a message.
“It is not just AMC,” he said referring to other meme stocks.
Earlier on Wednesday, AMC announced that it would reward the small-time supporters with goodies, such as special screenings and free popcorn.
One day earlier, the company took advantage of meteoric gains to raise US$230 million directly from one of its main creditors, Mudrick Capital Management, and shore up its finances.
While Mudrick quickly dumped its entire stake for a tidy profit and called the company massively overvalued, the Reddit retail trading crowd was having none of it.
“Many of our investors have demonstrated support and confidence in AMC... After all, these people are the owners of AMC, and I work for them,” AMC chief executive officer Adam Aron said in a statement on Wednesday.
More than 3.2 million individuals owned a stake in AMC as of March 11, accounting for more than 80 percent of its investor base, according to the statement.
Early last month, Aron spoke directly to many of these new investors during AMC’s quarterly conference call, cheering their passion, commitment and enthusiasm.
He then urged the skeptical stock analysts to pay attention to these investors — “read what these people write,” he told them.
Few, if any, other top executives in the US have welcomed the newfound influence of the retail set like Aron has. Then again, few companies owe as much to them either.
Some savvy investors such as Mudrick saw the huge share rally as a unique opportunity to turn a quick profit.
Raising cash through an equity sale to a single holder is relatively rare in US markets. Having the holder flip the stock right after buying it is almost unheard of.
In this case, Mudrick’s role in the AMC offering bears a passing resemblance to underwriters in a public offering that purchase shares with the specific intent of reselling them to investors.
In a statement disclosing the offering, Aron said the deal with Mudrick “will allow us to be aggressive in going after the most valuable theater assets, as well as to make other strategic investments in our business and to pursue deleveraging opportunities.”
‘PANDEMIC BOOST’: An HP executive said that higher prices for memory chips and displays, and the effect on demand, are issues that are going to be around for a while Dell Technologies Inc and HP Inc on Thursday reported revenue and earnings that showed consumers and companies continue to buy personal computers even as COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns ease in some parts of the world. The strong results did not help the stocks, which declined in extended trading. Round Rock, Texas-based Dell said that fiscal first-quarter sales rose 12 percent to US$24.5 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of US$23.3 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. HP reported revenue in its fiscal second quarter jumped 27 percent to US$15.9 billion, also topping estimates by US$1 billion. It also raised its annual profit target. Despite the
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) remained the world’s third-largest IC supplier in the first quarter of this year, while MediaTek Inc (聯發科) was the industry’s 10th-largest firm, moving up six spots from the previous quarter, advisory firm IC Insights said on Tuesday. Contract chipmaker TSMC posted sales of US$12.91 billion, up 25 percent from a year earlier, IC Insights said in a report. TSMC benefited from strong global demand for emerging technologies such as 5G applications, and high-performance computing and Internet of Things devices, the report said. Sales at MediaTek, Taiwan’s largest IC designer, grew 90 percent year-on-year to US$3.85 billion,
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is to purchase 5 million doses of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗), the Hsinchu-based firm said in a regulatory filing yesterday. The procurement agreement also includes a subsequent purchase of up to 5 million more doses, Medigen said. The company did not disclose further details, citing terms agreed with the CDC. The delivery of the drug, pending approval, would have a positive effect on the firm’s finances and operations, it said. Medigen, which is running a phase 2 clinical trial of the vaccine with 3,752 participants, told the Taipei Times earlier this
The Bureau of Energy (BOE) has agreed to allow Yunneng Wind Power Co (允能風力發電), the project developer of a 640 megawatt (MW) wind farm off the coast of Yunlin County, to adjust its shareholding structure as the company faces financial difficulties. Yunneng is 48 percent owned by German wind farm developer Wpd AG, 27 percent owned by a consortium led by Japan’s Sojitz Corp and 25 percent owned by Thailand’s Electricity Generating Public Co Ltd. Wpd plans to sell a 23 percent stake in Yunneng to French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, hoping that capital from the new shareholder would help maintain the