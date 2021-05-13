The US Department of Defense will remove China’s Xiaomi Corp (小米) from a government blacklist, a court filing showed, clearing the way for any future US investment in the smartphone maker.
The filing stated that the two parties would agree to resolve their ongoing litigation without further contest, bringing to an end a brief and controversial spat between the hardware company and Washington.
Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Photo: Reuters
Earlier this year, the department, under former US president Donald Trump’s administration, designated the firm as having ties to China’s military and placed it on a list that would restrict US investment in the company.
Xiaomi quickly responded by filing a lawsuit against the US government, calling its placement “unlawful and unconstitutional,” and denying any ties to China’s military.
In March, under US President Joe Biden’s administration, a federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of the blacklisting.
Separately, a senior US senator on Tuesday asked the chief executives of Toshiba America Electronic Components Inc, Seagate Technology PLC and Western Digital Corp if the companies are improperly supplying Huawei Technologies Co (華為) with foreign-produced hard disk drives.
US Senator Roger Wicker, a ranking member of the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said that a US Department of Commerce regulation last year sought to “tighten Huawei’s ability to procure items that are the direct product of specified US technology or software, such as hard disk drives.”
He said he was engaged “in a fact-finding process ... about whether leading global suppliers of hard disk drives are complying” with the regulation.
Western Digital said in a statement it “stopped shipping to Huawei in mid-September 2020 to comply with new rules issued by the Department of Commerce. We requested a license to ship products to Huawei in September 2020. Our application is still pending.”
The other companies and Huawei did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Wicker asked the companies if they believed the regulation “prohibits shipment of hard disk drives to Huawei or any affiliate without a license” and the status of all license applications to ship covered products to Huawei.
Wicker also copied US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on the letter and encouraged her to act “against any company found to be circumventing any part” of the rule, saying Huawei poses “serious harm” to national security.
The commerce department’s action in August last year was also aimed at cracking down on its access to commercially available chips. That month, Trump’s administration also added 38 Huawei affiliates in 21 nations to the US government’s economic blacklist, raising the total to 152 affiliates since first adding Huawei in May 2019.
The rise of the cryptocurrency dogecoin has reached a new level after the token was used to pay for a lunar satellite launch. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s commercial rocket firm, is to embark on a moon voyage next year carrying a so-called cubesat — a mini-satellite used for space research — from Geometric Energy Corp that has been paid for entirely in dogecoin. The development is the latest twist in the saga over the digital token, which started as a joke in 2013, but is now a dominating Internet meme and sitting on a 21,000 percent rally in the past year. Musk has
OUTBREAK: About 200 of the airline’s 1,200 pilots are not able to work. Most of them have been quarantined to prevent further infection, but 12 have COVID-19 China Airlines Ltd (CAL,中華航空) yesterday confirmed that it would temporarily reduce its cargo flight services to cope with a pilot shortage, as one-sixth of its pilots have been sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak. “We are working out a new schedule,” the airline said in a statement after local news media reports on Saturday said that it would be reducing its cargo services from Wednesday, primarily affecting US destinations. CAL declined to give details about its new operating plan, but the reports said that it would be suspending its cargo flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and
CAPACITY EXPANSION: Construction of the site, which is to be the firm’s first mRNA production facility outside of Europe, is to begin this year and likely finish in 2023 COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech SE yesterday said it would build a Southeast Asia headquarters and manufacturing site in Singapore to produce hundreds of millions of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccines per year. Construction of the site would start this year, and it could become operational by 2023, the German company said in a statement. “With this planned mRNA production facility, we will increase our overall network capacity, and expand our ability to manufacture and deliver our mRNA vaccines and therapies to people around the world,” BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said. The vaccine produced by BioNTech jointly with Pfizer Inc of
STAKING A CLAIM: Spain plans to spend about 13 billion euros to promote domestic sales of EVs, build a battery cell plant and attract automakers Spain is moving aggressively to land new battery and electric vehicle (EV) plants, using billions of EU COVID-19-pandemic relief funds to avoid being left behind as the global auto sector undertakes the biggest technology transformation in a century. As Europe’s second-largest vehicle-producing nation, behind Germany, and with the automotive sector accounting for 10 percent of its economy, Spain has a lot to lose as automakers overhaul supply chains and manufacturing for electric vehicles. Germany and No. 3 European producer France are already pouring funds into battery plants, supporting their respective national champion automakers, and Volkswagen AG and Renault SA are investing heavily