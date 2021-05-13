US removes China’s Xiaomi from government blacklist

Reuters, WASHINGTON





The US Department of Defense will remove China’s Xiaomi Corp (小米) from a government blacklist, a court filing showed, clearing the way for any future US investment in the smartphone maker.

The filing stated that the two parties would agree to resolve their ongoing litigation without further contest, bringing to an end a brief and controversial spat between the hardware company and Washington.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Xiaomi logo is pictured at a Xiaomi shop in Shanghai, China, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Earlier this year, the department, under former US president Donald Trump’s administration, designated the firm as having ties to China’s military and placed it on a list that would restrict US investment in the company.

Xiaomi quickly responded by filing a lawsuit against the US government, calling its placement “unlawful and unconstitutional,” and denying any ties to China’s military.

In March, under US President Joe Biden’s administration, a federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of the blacklisting.

Separately, a senior US senator on Tuesday asked the chief executives of Toshiba America Electronic Components Inc, Seagate Technology PLC and Western Digital Corp if the companies are improperly supplying Huawei Technologies Co (華為) with foreign-produced hard disk drives.

US Senator Roger Wicker, a ranking member of the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, said that a US Department of Commerce regulation last year sought to “tighten Huawei’s ability to procure items that are the direct product of specified US technology or software, such as hard disk drives.”

He said he was engaged “in a fact-finding process ... about whether leading global suppliers of hard disk drives are complying” with the regulation.

Western Digital said in a statement it “stopped shipping to Huawei in mid-September 2020 to comply with new rules issued by the Department of Commerce. We requested a license to ship products to Huawei in September 2020. Our application is still pending.”

The other companies and Huawei did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wicker asked the companies if they believed the regulation “prohibits shipment of hard disk drives to Huawei or any affiliate without a license” and the status of all license applications to ship covered products to Huawei.

Wicker also copied US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on the letter and encouraged her to act “against any company found to be circumventing any part” of the rule, saying Huawei poses “serious harm” to national security.

The commerce department’s action in August last year was also aimed at cracking down on its access to commercially available chips. That month, Trump’s administration also added 38 Huawei affiliates in 21 nations to the US government’s economic blacklist, raising the total to 152 affiliates since first adding Huawei in May 2019.