MSCI Global Standard Indexes adds Yang Ming

STRONG SHOWING: Analysts said Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp was added thanks to its performance on the Taiwan Stock Exchange as freight rates rose

Staff writer, with CNA





Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運), one of the leading container cargo service providers in Taiwan, has been added to the MSCI Global Standard Indexes after a semi-annual review.

In a statement on its Web site yesterday, the index provider said that it removed Yang Ming from the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes, but added it to the MSCI Global Standard Indexes.

Conversely, it said that it removed computer periphery supplier Chicony Electronics Co (群光電子) and property developer Highwealth Construction Co (興富發) from the MSCI Global Standard Indexes, but added them to the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes.

A Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp cargo ship is pictured at the Port of Keelung at sunset on Aug. 18 last year. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

The inclusion of Yang Ming in the MSCI Global Standard Indexes reflects its strong performance on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) at a time when the global shipping industry got a boost from rising freight rates thanks to strong demand, analysts said.

Despite the positive nod from MSCI’s index adjustments, Yang Ming shares yesterday plunged 10 percent, the daily maximum, to close at NT$87.9 on the TWSE, where the TAIEX tumbled 4.11 percent amid concerns over Taiwan’s rising number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Bucking the downturn on the broader market, shares of Chicony rose 1.39 percent to close at NT$80.4, while Highwealth fell 5.02 percent to close at NT$42.6.

Before yesterday’s losses, Yang Ming shares had soared about 233 percent since the beginning of this year on its improving bottom line.

Last year, the firm posted earnings per share of NT$4.51, a significant improvement from losses per share of NT$1.66 in 2019.

Yang Ming reported net profit of NT$24.52 billion (US$877.12 million) in the first quarter, or earnings per share of NT$7.49 — the highest in the company’s history, and exceeding Evergreen Marine Corp’s (長榮海運) earnings per share of NT$7.04 and Wan Hai Lines Ltd’s (萬海航運) NT$6.62.

Yang Ming chairman Cheng Cheng-mount (鄭貞茂) earlier this week said that he expects the momentum in the global shipping industry to extend throughout this year.

Besides Chicony and Highwealth, MSCI added 27 other Taiwanese stocks to the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes — including smartphone camera lens supplier Ability Opto-Electronics Technology Co (先進光電), biotech firm EirGenix Inc (台康生技), Asia Polymer Corp (亞聚), Taita Chemical Co (台達化) and IC designer FocalTech Systems Co (敦泰電子).

MSCI is to downgrade Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index by 0.26 percentage points to 13.95 percent following the latest adjustments, a TWSE statement said yesterday.

The index is closely watched by foreign institutional investors when shaping strategies for emerging markets.

The index provider would also cut Taiwan’s weighting in the MSCI All-Country Asia ex-Japan Index by 0.3 percentage points to 15.72 percent and in the MSCI All-Country World Index by 0.01 percentage points to 1.81 percent, the exchange said.

The adjustments are scheduled to take effect on May 28, it added.