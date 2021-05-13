Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday reported a net loss of NT$249 million (US$8.91 million) for last quarter, compared with a net profit of NT$1.24 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, due to rising research and development (R&D) expenses that involved a phase 1 clinical trial for its experimental vaccine against COVID-19.
That translates into a loss per share of NT$0.58, widening from minus-NT$0.05 a year earlier.
Revenue last quarter sank 98 percent year-on-year to NT$6.9 million due to a high comparison base last year, it said.
Photo courtesy of Adimmune Corp
Its revenue in January last year was boosted by robust sales of flu vaccines, it added.
Sales were also affected by the company installing new filling equipment at its plant in Taichung to expand its capacity, which affected its filling operations and delayed some projects, it said.
Adimmune said it is helping Shenzhen Techdow Pharmaceutical Co (天道醫藥), which focuses on low molecular weight heparin, fill enoxaparin sodium, but the work has been delayed to the end of this year with the Chinese firm’s consent.
Despite the losses last quarter, Adimmune is optimistic about the outlook for this year and expects its revenue to grow in the third quarter, when it completes installation of filling equipment and adds new production momentum, it said.
The company said its flu vaccines have been granted Halal certifications, which should help in marketing its products in Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, Singapore and Brunei.
It has applied for marketing approval of its flu vaccines in several Middle Eastern countries and is waiting for their review.
The rise of the cryptocurrency dogecoin has reached a new level after the token was used to pay for a lunar satellite launch. SpaceX, Elon Musk’s commercial rocket firm, is to embark on a moon voyage next year carrying a so-called cubesat — a mini-satellite used for space research — from Geometric Energy Corp that has been paid for entirely in dogecoin. The development is the latest twist in the saga over the digital token, which started as a joke in 2013, but is now a dominating Internet meme and sitting on a 21,000 percent rally in the past year. Musk has
OUTBREAK: About 200 of the airline’s 1,200 pilots are not able to work. Most of them have been quarantined to prevent further infection, but 12 have COVID-19 China Airlines Ltd (CAL,中華航空) yesterday confirmed that it would temporarily reduce its cargo flight services to cope with a pilot shortage, as one-sixth of its pilots have been sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak. “We are working out a new schedule,” the airline said in a statement after local news media reports on Saturday said that it would be reducing its cargo services from Wednesday, primarily affecting US destinations. CAL declined to give details about its new operating plan, but the reports said that it would be suspending its cargo flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and
CAPACITY EXPANSION: Construction of the site, which is to be the firm’s first mRNA production facility outside of Europe, is to begin this year and likely finish in 2023 COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech SE yesterday said it would build a Southeast Asia headquarters and manufacturing site in Singapore to produce hundreds of millions of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccines per year. Construction of the site would start this year, and it could become operational by 2023, the German company said in a statement. “With this planned mRNA production facility, we will increase our overall network capacity, and expand our ability to manufacture and deliver our mRNA vaccines and therapies to people around the world,” BioNTech chief executive Ugur Sahin said. The vaccine produced by BioNTech jointly with Pfizer Inc of
STAKING A CLAIM: Spain plans to spend about 13 billion euros to promote domestic sales of EVs, build a battery cell plant and attract automakers Spain is moving aggressively to land new battery and electric vehicle (EV) plants, using billions of EU COVID-19-pandemic relief funds to avoid being left behind as the global auto sector undertakes the biggest technology transformation in a century. As Europe’s second-largest vehicle-producing nation, behind Germany, and with the automotive sector accounting for 10 percent of its economy, Spain has a lot to lose as automakers overhaul supply chains and manufacturing for electric vehicles. Germany and No. 3 European producer France are already pouring funds into battery plants, supporting their respective national champion automakers, and Volkswagen AG and Renault SA are investing heavily