Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) in the first three months of this year filed the most invention patent applications it has ever filed in a quarter, retaining its place as the nation’s top patent applicant, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said last week.
In the first quarter, the world’s largest contract chipmaker filed 678 invention patents, up 426 percent quarter-on-quarter and the most among Taiwanese and foreign applicants for an eighth straight quarter, Intellectual Property Office data showed.
Among foreign applicants, US-based chip designer Qualcomm Inc placed first with 215 invention patent applications, up 46 percent from the previous quarter, the data showed.
In Taiwan, patents are categorized in three groups: invention patents; utility model patents that cover how items are used and work; and design patents.
Invention patents are deemed the most important in terms of the creation of new technical ideas.
Flat-panel maker AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) filed the second-largest number of invention patent applications at 121, up 6 percent year-on-year, followed by chip designer Realtek Semiconductor Corp (瑞昱半導體) with 112 applications, iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) with 78 and the Industrial Technology Research Institute (工研院) with 60.
Electrical product maker Nitto Denko Corp of Japan placed second among foreign companies with 186 applications, up 26 percent year-on-year, followed by South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co with 141 applications, Japanese semiconductor supplier Tokyo Electron Ltd with 135 and US semiconductor equipment supplier Applied Materials Inc with 128.
The data showed that 3,821 invention patent applications were filed by Taiwanese firms in the first quarter.
PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) filed the most design patent applications at 21, while US-based jewelry brand Harry Winston was the top foreign firm with 42 filings.
SUPPLY CHAIN RACE: The president of TSMC’s European subsidy is reportedly to meet with an EU trade official to talk about ‘chip sovereignty’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) most advanced technology would stay in Taiwan, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday in response to lawmakers’ queries on talks between the manufacturer and the EU. “Regardless whether TSMC establishes production facilities or pursues cooperation in Europe, Taiwan will remain the home base for its most advanced technologies,” Wang told a joint meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, and Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee. Reuters yesterday reported that EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton is seeking to court TSMC and other global semiconductor giants to establish chipmaking facilities in
Apple Inc on Monday said that it would open an engineering hub in North Carolina, marking its first major campus on the US’ east coast as part of an increased commitment to investing domestically. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it would spend US$1 billion in the area around Raleigh Durham and Chapel Hill, known as the Research Triangle and home to other big companies that have a significant presence there, including IBM Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. Apple said that it would create 3,000 jobs at the new site in machine learning, artificial intelligence and software engineering. Apple’s announcement
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Nio Inc (蔚來) reported a narrower first-quarter loss, while warning that a global chip shortage would keep a lid on deliveries. The Shanghai-based company posted a net loss of 451 million yuan (US$68.8 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with 1.69 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a statement. It also marked an improvement on the 1.39 billion yuan net loss it posted in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue rose to 7.98 billion yuan, beating estimates of 7.16 billion yuan. Nio delivered 20,060 vehicles in the quarter, a 423 percent increase from
SUSTAINING GROWTH: Due to supply-demand imbalance, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker expects prices of its products to rise by 3 to 4 percent quarterly United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the world’s third-largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said that it plans to invest NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) over three years to expand capacity at a local factory to resolve supply constraints. The investment would be made together with customers, UMC said, without elaborating which other firms would be involved. There is speculation that Samsung Electronics Co, Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek Inc (聯發科) might be the Hsinchu-based company’s partners amid a severe shortage of 28-nanometer chips. The firms would “make a deposit that secures their long-term chip supply,” UMC said in a statement, adding that fixed pricing would enable it