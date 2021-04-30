Display panel maker AU Optronics Co (AUO, 友達光電) yesterday said that first-quarter net profit hit a 13-year high of NT$11.83 billion (US$423.26 million), as the COVID-19 pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy stimulated demand for panels for TVs and computers.
AUO expects the growth momentum to carry through the rest of the year and be sustainable in the longer term as work from home, remote schooling and home entertainment become the new norm.
A continued component supply crunch has added to the supply-demand imbalance in the panel industry, the company said.
Photo: CNA
“We are seeing very strong demand during the second quarter. We have clear order visibility until the end of this year. Some customers have approached us to discuss supply for next year,” AUO chairman Paul Peng (彭?浪) told an investors’ teleconference.
AUO usually starts new supply contract negotiations in October or November, Peng said.
“Overall, supply continues to be tight. Our factories have been running at full capacity since the middle of last year. We still cannot fully satisfy customers’ demand,” he said.
Addressing investors’ concern about overbooking risks, Peng said that “it is still manageable,” as customers are facing a significant supply gap of between 10 and 30 percent.
With shortages in the supply chain likely to persist, AUO expects its average selling prices to rise sequentially by a low-teen percentage this quarter, following a quarterly hike of 12.7 percent, or 43 percent annually, to US$424 per square meter last quarter.
Shipments this quarter should inch up by a low-single-digit percentage sequentially, capped by tight supplies of chips, glass substrates and other key components.
Certain production lines would also be temporarily halted for annual maintenance, leading to a slide in output, it said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred demand for larger and higher-spec panels for TVs, monitors and notebooks as people tend to spend a longer time in front of their screens, AUO said.
AUO also has a more optimistic view of long-term prospects, with the display industry getting out of a boom-and-bust cycle, as Chinese manufacturers curb expansion without government support.
“Competition in the industry is no longer distorted, but has returned to normal market mechanisms,” Peng said.
Under such a benign competitive landscape, AUO should make stable profits in the next few years, Peng said.
During the quarter ending March 31, net profit surged to NT$11.83 billion, reversing losses of NT$4.99 billion in the same period last year.
On a quarterly basis, net profit soared about 40 percent from NT$8.44 billion in the final quarter of last year.
Gross margin improved to 22 percent last quarter, from 16.9 percent the previous quarter and minus-0.7 percent a year earlier.
AUO plans to budget NT$22 billion for capital expenditure this year, up 41 percent from NT$15.6 billion last year.
SUPPLY CHAIN RACE: The president of TSMC’s European subsidy is reportedly to meet with an EU trade official to talk about ‘chip sovereignty’ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) most advanced technology would stay in Taiwan, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday in response to lawmakers’ queries on talks between the manufacturer and the EU. “Regardless whether TSMC establishes production facilities or pursues cooperation in Europe, Taiwan will remain the home base for its most advanced technologies,” Wang told a joint meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, and Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee. Reuters yesterday reported that EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton is seeking to court TSMC and other global semiconductor giants to establish chipmaking facilities in
Citigroup Inc on April 15 announced a change to its corporate strategy, including the sale of its consumer business in Taiwan and 12 other markets. “The process has just started and will take some time,” Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) said in a statement. “For the time being, no specific buyer has been identified for the Taiwan consumer business.” Until a buyer is found, it would “continue to serve our customers with the same care, empathy and dedication that we do today,” the lender said. Citibank said that there would be no changes for its credit card and banking customers, including for those enrolled
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production
Apple Inc on Monday said that it would open an engineering hub in North Carolina, marking its first major campus on the US’ east coast as part of an increased commitment to investing domestically. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said that it would spend US$1 billion in the area around Raleigh Durham and Chapel Hill, known as the Research Triangle and home to other big companies that have a significant presence there, including IBM Corp, Cisco Systems Inc and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. Apple said that it would create 3,000 jobs at the new site in machine learning, artificial intelligence and software engineering. Apple’s announcement