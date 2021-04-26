DBS Bank Taiwan’s (星展台灣) pretax profit rose 78 percent from a year earlier to NT$941 million (US$33.47 million) last year, the only foreign bank reporting profit growth for last year, Financial Supervisory Commission data showed on Tuesday last week.
A low companion base the previous year, more income from fees in its wealth management business and a reduction in operational expenses contributed to its rising profit, the commission said.
In comparison, Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) had pretax profit of NT$9.7 billion last year, down 33 percent year-on-year and the lowest in five years, the data showed.
Photo: Lee Chin-hui, Taipei Times
The commission attributed the bank’s declining profit to a reduction in income from fees in its credit card business, as cardholders made fewer big-ticket purchases and did not travel abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fee income from its credit card business plays a more important role at Citibank Taiwan than at other foreign banks, as Citibank Taiwan outranks its foreign peers with more than 2 million cardholders, the commission said.
HSBC Bank Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) reported an annual drop of 20 percent in pretax profit to NT$3.6 billion last year, while Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd’s (渣打台灣銀行) pretax profit fell 16 percent annually to NT$2.7 billion, commission data showed.
The two banks’ declining profit stemmed from decreasing interest income and falling revenue from foreign-exchange transactions due to interest rate cuts, the commission said.
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
NO MONEY LAUNDERING: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said transactions of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash would need to be reported The Financial Supervisory Commission is to set up new money laundering regulations for the nation’s cryptocurrency exchanges from July 1, requiring them to report transactions valued at more than NT$500,000 (US$17,770), the commission said yesterday. The move came after the Executive Yuan earlier this month demanded that the commission establish regulations to prevent money laundering in the cryptocurrency industry. The cryptocurrency industry includes local trading platforms for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency wallet providers and firms that conduct security token offerings, the Executive Yuan said. The commission plans to require cryptocurrency exchanges to report any transaction of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash, or an equivalent
PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it is planning to acquire a stake in touch controller designer FocalTech Systems Co (敦泰電子) at a cost of up to NT$1.5 billion (US$53.18 million). In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Acer said that the NT$1.5 billion would be a long-term investment in FocalTech and the shares would be acquired by means of block trading, under which large numbers of equities are traded at an arranged price between two parties. Acer plans to purchase 7.54 million FocalTech shares at NT$199 per share, the filing said. PARTNERSHIP ENDS Acer’s announcement came after fingerprint sensor designer
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC, 台積電) board of directors on Thursday approved an allocation of US$2.89 billion to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity, which is expected to be used to expand its plant in Nanjing, China. In a short statement, the world’s leading contract chip manufacturer said that the additional spending would go toward “installing mature technology capacity.” NANJING FAB A source within TSMC later told the Central News Agency that the money would be used to boost capacity at its Nanjing fab, aiming for production of an additional 40,000 28-nanometer chips per month. The new capacity would begin commercial production