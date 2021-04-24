AUTOMAKERS
Mercedes return target lifted
Daimler AG yesterday lifted its target for returns from its Mercedes-Benz unit as surging demand in China drives a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The world’s biggest luxury automaker said that operating returns for the passenger vehicle and vans division could reach 10 to 12 percent this year — up from a previous forecast of 8 to 10 percent — Daimler said in a statement. However, a global chip shortage could further affect deliveries this quarter, it said. The chip crunch has led the firm to prioritize making high-returning vehicles, which boosted profitability to 15 percent during the first quarter, up from 2.2 percent a year earlier. Separately, Mitsubishi Motors Corp plans to cut production by as many as 16,000 vehicles globally next month due to the chip shortage. The Japanese automaker last month said that it would reduce its domestic output by 4,000 to 5,000 units that month due to a chip shortage.
JAPAN
Consumer prices dip 0.1%
Key consumer prices edged down last month for an eighth straight month as COVID-19 pandemic-related business restrictions weighed on activity, underscoring the challenge the central bank faces to reach its inflation goal. Consumer prices excluding fresh food fell at a slower pace of 0.1 percent from a year earlier, after a 0.4 percent decline in February, with smaller falls in energy costs and stabilizing hotel prices helping narrow the drop, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported yesterday. Economists had forecast a 0.2 percent decrease. While the narrower decline brings price changes closer to positive territory, economists do not see inflation gaining much traction toward the Bank of Japan’s 2 percent target, as more activity restrictions set to come into force and cheaper phone plans are likely to weigh on the price index in the coming months.
FINANCE
Ant told to hand over data
The Chinese government wants Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團) to hand over its data to a state-
controlled company to be run by former central bank officials, the Financial Times (FT) reported, citing people close to the negotiations. The newly created credit-scoring entity would serve rival financial institutions, including state lenders, it reported. Ant has said it wanted to lead the new company to minimize government intervention, the FT said, citing one banker who has worked with the fintech company. The government has proposed establishing a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers, Bloomberg News reported last month.
TECHNOLOGY
Panasonic eyes AI firm
Panasonic Corp is nearing a deal to acquire US artificial-intelligence (AI) software developer Blue Yonder, people familiar with the matter said. Talks are at an advanced stage and an announcement could come as soon as the next few days, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. A deal for the AI firm, in which Panasonic is a minority shareholder, could be valued at about US$6.5 billion, one of the people said. Blue Yonder, which confidentially filed for a US initial public offering this month, would not proceed with its listing plans as a result, another person said. A deal would come less than a year after Panasonic acquired a 20 percent stake in Blue Yonder for US$800 million, giving the AI firm an enterprise value of US$5.5 billion. Blue Yonder makes supply-chain management software and uses AI to predict product demand.
NO MONEY LAUNDERING: Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi said transactions of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash would need to be reported The Financial Supervisory Commission is to set up new money laundering regulations for the nation’s cryptocurrency exchanges from July 1, requiring them to report transactions valued at more than NT$500,000 (US$17,770), the commission said yesterday. The move came after the Executive Yuan earlier this month demanded that the commission establish regulations to prevent money laundering in the cryptocurrency industry. The cryptocurrency industry includes local trading platforms for cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency wallet providers and firms that conduct security token offerings, the Executive Yuan said. The commission plans to require cryptocurrency exchanges to report any transaction of more than NT$500,000 conducted in cash, or an equivalent
Taiwan still leads the US and China in chipmaking, but it would be difficult for another local company to duplicate the success of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the firm’s founder, Morris Chang (張忠謀), said on Wednesday. Speaking at a seminar on Taiwan’s competitiveness in chip production, the 89-year-old Chang said that Taiwan’s talent pool of quality engineers, technicians and factory workers is the main reason it has excelled in the semiconductor foundry business. Another factor is Taiwan’s transportation network, which allows large and quick transfers of personnel in the country, he said at the seminar hosted by the Economic Daily
PANDEMIC EFFECT: Chromebook shipments in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, driven primarily by educational institutions in North America Despite a semiconductor shortage, global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year increased 32 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from research firm Gartner Inc showed. Shipments in the January-to-March period totaled 69.87 million units from 52.93 million units a year earlier, Gartner said in a report on Monday last week. The quarterly increase in shipments marked the fastest annual growth since it began tracking the PC market in 2000, Gartner said. “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa
PC brand Acer Inc (宏碁) yesterday said that it is planning to acquire a stake in touch controller designer FocalTech Systems Co (敦泰電子) at a cost of up to NT$1.5 billion (US$53.18 million). In a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Acer said that the NT$1.5 billion would be a long-term investment in FocalTech and the shares would be acquired by means of block trading, under which large numbers of equities are traded at an arranged price between two parties. Acer plans to purchase 7.54 million FocalTech shares at NT$199 per share, the filing said. PARTNERSHIP ENDS Acer’s announcement came after fingerprint sensor designer