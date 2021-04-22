Business tycoons yesterday said that component shortages might persist through next year due mainly to lingering demand-supply imbalances and chaos in the shipping industry.
“It will take a while to resolve ongoing component shortages that have slowed product delivery,” said Rock Hsu (許勝雄), chairman of the Third Wednesday Club (三三會), whose membership is limited to the top 100 firms in each business sector.
Companies would have to exercise caution in dealing with the issue, as it might extend into next year, Hsu said.
Photo: Lee Ya-wen, Taipei Times
Surging demand for semiconductors used in the 5G, Internet of Things, electric vehicle and artificial intelligence sectors is causing component shortages, while the COVID-19 pandemic is driving companies and education facilities to adopt digital transformation, he said.
However, suppliers are unable to expand their facilities to meet the increase in business, and are limited by the pandemic, said Hsu, who is also chairman of Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶電腦), the world’s No. 2 contract laptop maker.
On Tuesday, Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) chairman Barry Lam (林百里) said that demand for laptops is healthy, but component shortages are so serious that he fails to see when the bottleneck would come to an end.
Acer Inc chairman and chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) have also made similar remarks.
Overbooking by clients to ensure supply security amid the pandemic might have worsened the situation, and local firms have taken precautionary measures to mitigate potential issues, Hsu said.
Lin Por-fong (林伯豐), chairman of Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce (工商協進會) and a member of the Third Wednesday Club, said that inventory adjustments would be inevitable if clients practice overbooking, adding that container shortages and shipping delays are making things worse.
Speaking at a digital economy forum in Taipei yesterday, Pegatron Corp (和碩) chairman Tung Tzu-hsien (童子賢) described the component shortage crisis as “a sweet, but difficult burden.”
“The shortages speak to a robust demand,” Tung said.
However, Liu said at an awards ceremony on Tuesday that such shortages do not necessarily mean an increase in demand only, but could also reflect a sense of uncertainty in global supply chains.
Much as consumers hoarded toilet paper at the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, tech companies are hoarding components and materials, he said.
“The US-China trade dispute, the Huawei Technologies Inc (華為) ban, the COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of 5G ... all added to uncertainty,” Liu said. “We are now seeing industries that were not used to do advance ordering — such as the automotive industry — stocking up much more.”
Liu said that component shortages could affect about 10 percent of Hon Hai’s orders, but he added that rush orders could disproportionally affect the company’s business.
“When we get lots of rush orders and overbooking, it does cause a more serious effect. It is hard to tell how long the delays will be,” he said.
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
FUTURE GROWTH: TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei said customer demand for 3 and 5-nanometer technologies is so strong that it needs to spend on more capacity Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised this year’s capital expenditure to a record US$30 billion, as demand for advanced chips used in high-performance-computing (HPC) applications is stronger than last quarter. The figure surpasses the chipmaker’s allocation in January of US$25 billion to US$28 billion. The investment is part of a three-year US$100 billion capital expansion plan that TSMC unveiled earlier this month. “As we enter a period of higher growth, underpinned by the multiple years of structural mega-trends of 5G-related and HPC applications, we believe a higher level of capital investment is necessary to capture the future growth opportunities,” TSMC
PANDEMIC EFFECT: Chromebook shipments in the first quarter more than tripled from a year earlier, driven primarily by educational institutions in North America Despite a semiconductor shortage, global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year increased 32 percent from a year earlier, preliminary data from research firm Gartner Inc showed. Shipments in the January-to-March period totaled 69.87 million units from 52.93 million units a year earlier, Gartner said in a report on Monday last week. The quarterly increase in shipments marked the fastest annual growth since it began tracking the PC market in 2000, Gartner said. “This growth should be viewed in the context of two unique factors: comparisons against a pandemic-constrained market and the current global semiconductor shortage,” Gartner research director Mikako Kitagawa
UNWINDING BIGGEST DEAL: Five years ago, Dell acquired VMware’s parent, EMC Corp, for US$67 billion, which helped the PC maker to branch out from its origins Dell Technologies Inc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its stake in VMware Inc, creating two publicly traded companies and raising cash to pay down debt. Its shares jumped on the announcement. The spinoff would unwind, at least in part, a consolidation created five years ago in Dell’s US$67 billion acquisition of VMware’s parent, EMC Corp. The spending spree helped Dell branch out from its origins as a PC maker, but left the company saddled with debt. VMware would distribute a special cash dividend of US$11.5 billion to US$12 billion to shareholders at the close of the deal, which is