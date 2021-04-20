Auction house Christie’s yesterday unveiled what it called “the highest-estimated Asian artwork” to ever go under the hammer, a Xu Beihong (徐悲鴻) painting titled Slave and Lion, which it expects to fetch between US$45 million and US$58 million.
The painting dated 1924 by Xu, who is regarded as one of the most important figures of Chinese realism, is to go on public preview in Beijing and Shanghai this month before being auctioned in Hong Kong on May 24.
The painting was sold in 2006 in the territory at Christie’s for HK$53.9 million (US$6.9 million), a record at the time for a Chinese oil painting.
Photo: Reuters
“The market at the very top is very strong; [there is] a lot of demand, extremely driven by rarity, which is exactly what this work is about,” Christie’s Asia-Pacific president Francis Belin said.
The story behind the painting is rooted in Roman mythology, according to Christie’s presentation.
A runaway slave was captured and, as punishment, thrown into the Colosseum with a lion, but the animal did not attack the slave, who had earlier removed a thorn stuck in the lion’s paw.
The slave and lion were eventually set free.
RETAIL BANKING EXIT: Clients are concerned whether their rights would be protected, while employees were caught by surprise as the bank had just upgraded its services Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business. As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed. Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six. Customers should not
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US
FUTURE GROWTH: TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei said customer demand for 3 and 5-nanometer technologies is so strong that it needs to spend on more capacity Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised this year’s capital expenditure to a record US$30 billion, as demand for advanced chips used in high-performance-computing (HPC) applications is stronger than last quarter. The figure surpasses the chipmaker’s allocation in January of US$25 billion to US$28 billion. The investment is part of a three-year US$100 billion capital expansion plan that TSMC unveiled earlier this month. “As we enter a period of higher growth, underpinned by the multiple years of structural mega-trends of 5G-related and HPC applications, we believe a higher level of capital investment is necessary to capture the future growth opportunities,” TSMC
Alchip Technologies Ltd (世芯), which designs application-specific ICs (ASICs) for other companies, yesterday said that it has halted shipments to Chinese semiconductor company Phytium Information Technology Co (飛騰信息技術), which could lower its revenue this year by as much as 25 percent. Alchip said that it has put on hold all production activity originally planned for Phytium after the Chinese chip company was put onto the entity list of the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security on Thursday last week, along with six other Chinese companies. Last year, Phytium contributed a bigger share, or about 39 percent, to Alchip’s total