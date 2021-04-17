Citibank Taiwan Ltd (花旗台灣) yesterday said that credit card clients could continue using their cards as operations would continue normally until it sells its consumer banking business.
As of February, the bank had 2.86 million credit cards in circulation in Taiwan, of which 2.17 million had been used in the past six months, ranking it sixth among all banks, data from the Financial Supervisory Commission showed.
Credit card spending by Citibank clients totaled NT$15.66 billion (US$552.6 million) in February, also ranking sixth among banks in Taiwan. Citibank was the only foreign bank that made it into the top six.
Photo: Lee Chin-hui, Taipei Times
Customers should not be concerned about using their Citi cards, as the bank would be operating normally until it finds a buyer for its consumer banking business, with no timeline set at the moment, the bank said.
Those who have taken personal loans, mortgages or other types of loans from Citibank should continue paying their debt, it said.
The announcement on Thursday by Citigroup Inc, the bank’s parent company, that it would exit the retail banking business in 13 markets — including Taiwan — has raised concern among Taiwanese consumers, with many wondering whether their rights would be protected.
Some Citi credit card holders told the Taipei Times that they were not clear if there is a deadline for redeeming their cash rewards or how long other types of rewards, such as a 40 percent discount on movie tickets, would last.
The Financial Supervisory Commission, which on Thursday confirmed that Citibank Taiwan is seeking a buyer for its consumer banking business, yesterday said it would ask the buyer to ensure that consumers’ rights are protected.
Citibank Taiwan held a videoconference yesterday morning to try to reassure its employees, saying that its decision would not affect them “immediately.”
However, some staff members, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the Taipei Times that they felt confused and unprepared.
The bank had just in December last year revamped its three credit cards by offering better rewards and improved its digital banking app to attract new customers, they said.
That did not suggest that it would be closing its consumer banking business in less than five months, they said.
Citibank Taiwan actually planned to expand its local investment and recruit more talent at the beginning of this year, people familiar with the matter said.
Meanwhile, DBS Bank Taiwan (星展銀行) yesterday said that it would not comment on market speculation that it would acquire Citibank Taiwan’s consumer banking operation.
Citibank Taiwan reported a pretax profit of US$338 million for last year, ranking first among all foreign banks in the nation, company data showed.
Its return on assets and return on equity stood at 1.14 percent and 9.18 percent respectively last year, higher than the market averages, the data showed.
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
Several hundred people have already booked their tickets and begun training for a spectacular voyage: a few minutes, or perhaps days, in the weightlessness of space. The mainly wealthy first-time space travelers are preparing to take part in one of several private missions which are preparing to launch. The era of space tourism is on the horizon 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Two companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin LLC, are building spacecraft capable of sending private clients on suborbital flights to the edge of space lasting several minutes. Glenn King is the director of
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US