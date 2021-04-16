Dell Technologies Inc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its stake in VMware Inc, creating two publicly traded companies and raising cash to pay down debt. Its shares jumped on the announcement.
The spinoff would unwind, at least in part, a consolidation created five years ago in Dell’s US$67 billion acquisition of VMware’s parent, EMC Corp. The spending spree helped Dell branch out from its origins as a PC maker, but left the company saddled with debt.
VMware would distribute a special cash dividend of US$11.5 billion to US$12 billion to shareholders at the close of the deal, which is expected by the fourth quarter, Round Rock, Texas-based Dell said in a statement.
Dell, which owns 81 percent of VMware, would receive a payout of as much as US$9.7 billion.
“We expect to drive additional growth opportunities for Dell Technologies, as well as VMware, and unlock significant value for stakeholders,” chairman and CEO Michael Dell said. “Both companies will remain important partners.”
The spinoff would provide Dell with cash to live up to promises to investors to reduce its debt load, which was US$48.5 billion at the end of the first quarter.
The company said that “core debt” was US$29.2 billion when it reported earnings on Feb. 25.
VMware was founded in 1998 and acquired by EMC in 2004, which sold part of its stake in an initial public offering three years later. EMC’s holdings in the maker of data center software passed to Dell when it acquired EMC in 2016.
Asked about their decision to reverse the industry consolidation strategy relatively quickly, Dell executives said that the split benefits investors, adding that the stock market has not given the combined company an appropriate value.
“We think this is a move in the right direction for Dell and it helps unlock the sizable conglomerate discount that is currently embedded,” Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani said.
Dell has a five-year commercial agreement with VMware to continue to market and sell the software maker’s products.
Currently, about 35 percent of VMware’s revenue comes through Dell’s sales force.
The separation from VMware would give Dell more than US$9 billion to add to the US$5 billion of debt it plans to pay down this year.
VMware would also take US$4.8 billion of debt off Dell’s books when the transaction is completed.
Dell is on the path to an investment grade from debt ratings services, Dell chief operating officer Jeff Clarke said in an interview.
Dell shares rose about 8 percent in extended trading after closing at US$92.70 in New York on Wednesday. The stock has gained 26 percent this year.
SUPPLY HICCUPS: Poor manufacturing yields at Apple’s overseas suppliers have caused at least one maker of its new MiniLED displays to pause production, sources said The next-generation display destined to be a highlight of Apple Inc’s upcoming top-tier iPad Pro is facing production issues that could lead to short initial supplies of the new device, people familiar with the matter said. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant plans to showcase a new MiniLED display technology in the 12.9-inch iPad Pro set to be announced as early as the second half of this month. However, the firm’s overseas suppliers are dealing with poor manufacturing yields, the people who asked not to be named discussing sensitive matters said. At least one of the MiniLED makers has had to pause production as
END OF AN ERA: The Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets have served the airline well, but new-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien said China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 華航) yesterday bid farewell to its last four Boeing 747-400 planes, ending the era of the “Queen of the Skies” at the airline. CAL has since 1975 operated a total of 29 747 series aircraft manufactured by Boeing Co. In 1990, it started receiving delivery of 19 747-400 jumbo jets, with the last one, the B-18215, delivered in 2005, it said. The B-18215 was the last of the passenger model produced by Boeing, making the 16-year-old aircraft the world’s youngest 747-400, CAL chairman Hsieh Shih-chien (謝世謙) told an event to bid farewell to the planes at Taiwan Taoyuan
Several hundred people have already booked their tickets and begun training for a spectacular voyage: a few minutes, or perhaps days, in the weightlessness of space. The mainly wealthy first-time space travelers are preparing to take part in one of several private missions which are preparing to launch. The era of space tourism is on the horizon 60 years after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space. Two companies, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin LLC, are building spacecraft capable of sending private clients on suborbital flights to the edge of space lasting several minutes. Glenn King is the director of
DIVERSE SUPPLY: TSMC chairman Mark Liu said the firm’s US$12 billion investment in Arizona would succeed with continued bipartisan support from the US Congress Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Monday took part in a virtual White House summit about a global semiconductor shortage and Washington’s plans to strengthen US supply chains. The Hsinchu-based company was among 19 firms, including fellow chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co, GlobalFoundries Inc and Intel Corp, that attended the summit hosted by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. US President Joe Biden told executives in the meeting that there is bipartisan support in the US Congress for efforts to strengthen the US