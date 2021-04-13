Veolia agrees to buy Suez, ending bitter takeover war

Bloomberg





Veolia Environnement SA agreed to acquire its rival Suez SA, ending a long-running and bitter takeover battle that tested the limits of French corporate culture.

After months of fierce resistance from Suez’s management, Veolia finally unlocked a deal by offering a higher price and “social commitments” for employees of the utility.

The deal gives Suez an equity value of about 13 billion euros (US$15.5 billion), Veolia chief executive officer Antoine Frerot told reporters.

The Veolia Environnement SA logo is pictured on a waste compactor in Velizy-Villacoublay, France, on March 2. Photo: Reuters

Veolia agreed to pay 20.50 euros a share for about 70 percent of Suez it does not already own, the company said in a statement yesterday.

It bought its initial stake in the company last year for 18 euros a share.

The transaction would create a global giant in waste and water services under the Veolia umbrella with annual revenue of about 37 billion euros.

It would also leave some elements of Suez to continue as a new business owned by a variety of French shareholders and private equity groups.

“This agreement is beneficial for everyone,” Frerot said in the statement. “It guarantees the long-term future of Suez in France in a way that preserves competition, and it guarantees jobs.”

The two companies would enter into a definitive agreement on May 14. The transaction will require approval from competition authorities in several countries.