The Chinese government on Thursday told smaller, local financial institutions to step up risk management and avoid “excessive” growth, stepping up a campaign to clamp down on a build-up in debt as the economy stabilizes.
At a meeting of the Chinese Financial Stability and Development Committee, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴) called for “zero tolerance” on illicit activities, telling regulators to improve supervision of shareholders and owners of financial institutions, risk concentration, connected transactions and data authenticity, an official statement said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic largely contained and the economy rebounding, policymakers are shifting their focus to deleveraging, a long-standing goal shelved during a trade dispute with the US and further delayed by the pandemic.
Photo: Reuters
Last year’s stimulus pushed debt to almost 280 percent of annual economic output, with banks alone doling out a record 19.6 trillion yuan (US$3 trillion) in cheap credit.
“The committee meeting signals that China will conduct a systematic review of local financial institutions, especially the ones related to local governments, to resolve risks,” said Cao Heping (曹和平), a professor of economics at Peking University.
The People’s Bank of China has also told the nation’s major lenders to curtail loan growth for the rest of this year after a surge in the first two months stoked bubble risks, people familiar with the matter have said.
Photo: Reuters
At a meeting with the central bank on March 22, banks were told to keep new advances this year at roughly the same level as last year.
Over the past three years, the banking regulator has zeroed in on the nation’s about 4,000 small city and rural banks, which are struggling with bad loans and poor corporate governance.
These institutions have amassed one-quarter of total banking assets by the end of last year and their lending growth — fueled by interbank borrowing and shadow financing — has often outpaced bigger rivals.
Confidence in smaller banks was jolted in the middle of 2019, when regulators seized control of a lender in Inner Mongolia — the first such move in two decades — and imposed losses on some creditors.
Authorities have since orchestrated bailouts of two other banks and intervened to quell at least two bank runs by jittery depositors.
WALKING AWAY: At one point the world’s No. 3 smartphone brand, LG has fallen from a position as a market leader after a series of software and hardware mishaps South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc is to wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that would make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10 percent share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge. “In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced — if not ultra-low — models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than
SHORTAGE: The city government said it would install water purification machines to provide drinking water to residents and would close all public swimming pools Officials, residents and businesses in Taichung have been gearing up for water cuts that are to take effect tomorrow as Taiwan deals with a water shortage. The water supply to large parts of Taichung as well as parts of Miaoli, Changhua and Hsinchu counties is to be cut on a rotational basis for two days a week, affecting an estimated 1 million customers, the Water Resources Agency said. It is the most stringent water rationing measure introduced in central Taiwan in nearly 50 years, Taiwan Water Corp (台灣自來水) official Lin Yi-hsiung (林義雄) said. The Taichung City Government said in a statement that
If you think the ultimate reason the Suez Canal got blocked last week is because container ships are getting too big, get ready for the future. The next few generations of cargo vessels are going to make the Ever Given look like a bath toy. Big enough to carry 20,124 twenty-foot equivalent units, or TEUs — the standard measure for cargo, representing a single shipping container — the Ever Given was one of the world’s largest such vessels when it was launched in 2018. The first container ship to break the 20,000-TEU mark had been at sea for less than a
SPECULATION: The integrated house and land transaction income tax has been amended as the real-estate market heats up because of high liquidity and low interest rates Lawmakers across party lines yesterday agreed to July 1 as the provisional date on which a draft amendment to the Income Tax Act (所得稅法) is to come into effect, with the aim of curbing real-estate speculation. The consensus was reached following interparty negotiations at the legislature’s Finance Committee to determine when revisions to the “integrated house and land transaction income tax” would take effect. The committee on Monday last week passed a number of revisions to the act, but failed to agree on when they would take effect. Under the proposed revisions, the tax would be set at 45 percent