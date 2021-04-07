Nanya reports its best revenue in 29 months

‘RECOVERY’: A company spokesman said that first-quarter demand was quite positive, although supply is expected to remain behind demand amid capacity fears

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology Corp (南亞科技) yesterday reported its best monthly revenue in 29 months as prices jumped amid a remote-working and schooling trend, which has exacerbated a chip shortage.

Revenue last month was NT$6.4 billion (US$224.67 million) amid the COVID-19 pandemic-driven trend, Nanya said.

Revenue expanded 10.65 percent from NT$5.79 billion in February, mainly due to price increases, it said.

Nanya Technology Corp’s logo is pictured at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City in an undated photograph. The company yesterday reported revenue last month of NT$6.4 billion (US$224.67 million), its best monthly revenue in 29 months as prices jumped amid a remote-working and schooling trend, which has exacerbated a chip shortage. Photo: Hung Yu-fang, Taipei Times

On an annual basis, revenue jumped 19.64 percent from NT$5.36 billion, it said.

Revenue in the first three months grew about 20 percent to NT$17.73 billion from NT$14.77 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, and soared 22.87 percent from NT$14.42 billion in the first quarter of last year.

“Demand in the first quarter was quite positive, lifting prices and shipments,” Nanya deputy spokesman Joseph Wu (吳志祥) said by telephone yesterday. “The recovery in demand spread to all segments.”

Nanya in January forecast an uptrend in chip prices in light of robust global demand for laptop computers, especially lower-priced Chromebooks, as people continued to work from home and learn online amid lockdowns.

It said that 5G devices and the stay-at-home economy would fuel DRAM demand in the first half of this year, while supply would continue to lag demand, as major chipmakers are cautious about capacity expansion.

The firm is to provide financial details and a business outlook at an investors’ conference on Friday, it said.

Separately, Adata Technology Co (威剛), a supplier of DRAM modules and solid-state drives (SSD), said that revenue rose to NT$3.35 billion last month, its highest in 31 months.

Higher DRAM module prices and increased demand for its DRAM and SSDs were behind the rise, Adata said.

Last month’s revenue expanded 19.26 percent from February’s NT$2.81 billion and grew 15.8 percent from NT$2.9 billion a year earlier, company data showed.

First-quarter revenue climbed 3.25 percent quarter-on-quarter and 25.67 percent year-on-year to about NT$9.1 billion, it said.

Adata gave an optimistic outlook for this quarter, expecting prices of DRAM and NAND flash memory chips to rise even higher due to deepening supply constraints and greater consumption of memory chips for electronic devices.

The momentum would help Adata’s revenue and gross margin this quarter significantly surpass the figures in the first quarter of last year, it said.