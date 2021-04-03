Biden’s top economic, security aides set chip summit

Bloomberg





US President Joe Biden’s top national security and economic advisers plan to meet on April 12 with semiconductor and auto companies to discuss the global shortage of microprocessors, people familiar with the matter said.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese are to discuss the impacts of the shortage and a path forward with industry leaders, an administration official said.

The official added that the White House is also engaged with Congress and allies abroad on the issue.

Companies invited to the meeting include automakers and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as technology and medical devices firms, one of the people said.

Among them are Samsung Electronics Co, General Motors Co and GlobalFoundries Inc, the people said.

The chip shortage is due to increased demand for microprocessors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers drove up sales of laptop computers, home networking gear and appliances while shifting to remote work and schooling.

Global production of chips is concentrated with mostly two manufacturers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung.

Auto companies have been forced to idle production in plants around North America due to backlogs in the supply of chips.

The Biden administration is examining incentives for domestic production of semiconductors and is reviewing supply chain vulnerabilities. Intel Corp last month announced plans to invest US$20 billion in two new fabrication plants in Arizona, while TSMC and Samsung have committed to building more capacity in the US.

Lawmakers are pushing for funding of grants in a broader effort to compete against China that will move through Congress this spring.

Separately, chips companies have lobbied for a refundable tax credit, but that will not be included in the measure.