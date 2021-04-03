US President Joe Biden’s top national security and economic advisers plan to meet on April 12 with semiconductor and auto companies to discuss the global shortage of microprocessors, people familiar with the matter said.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese are to discuss the impacts of the shortage and a path forward with industry leaders, an administration official said.
The official added that the White House is also engaged with Congress and allies abroad on the issue.
Companies invited to the meeting include automakers and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as technology and medical devices firms, one of the people said.
Among them are Samsung Electronics Co, General Motors Co and GlobalFoundries Inc, the people said.
The chip shortage is due to increased demand for microprocessors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as consumers drove up sales of laptop computers, home networking gear and appliances while shifting to remote work and schooling.
Global production of chips is concentrated with mostly two manufacturers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung.
Auto companies have been forced to idle production in plants around North America due to backlogs in the supply of chips.
The Biden administration is examining incentives for domestic production of semiconductors and is reviewing supply chain vulnerabilities. Intel Corp last month announced plans to invest US$20 billion in two new fabrication plants in Arizona, while TSMC and Samsung have committed to building more capacity in the US.
Lawmakers are pushing for funding of grants in a broader effort to compete against China that will move through Congress this spring.
Separately, chips companies have lobbied for a refundable tax credit, but that will not be included in the measure.
CALCULATED GAMBLE? The ‘Nikkei’ reported that Appier Group is the first company from Taiwan to list in Tokyo since Trend Micro Inc’s Japanese debut in 1998 Shares of Appier Group Inc (沛星互動科技), which offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, yesterday rose above their listing price in the company’s trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, proceeding to raise ￥29.8 billion (US$271 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the top of its marketed range. The Taiwanese company’s shares were priced at ￥1,600 apiece in the IPO and got a significant bounce at the open, rising as much as 37 percent in early trading before paring gains to close up 19 percent at ￥1,900. Softbank Group Corp and ASEAN China Investment Fund III were among holders who offered
PLANNING NEEDED: Before allocating its chip supply, the contract chipmaker would strive to differentiate inventory from real demand, chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shares fell 1.68 percent yesterday after the chipmaker warned about the risk of overcapacity with regards to less advanced semiconductor technology. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions have led to “double booking” by clients amid mounting uncertainty over chip sourcing, which is part of the reason for the chip supply crunch. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and driven inventory stockpiling, and the supply of chips and other raw materials is unpredictable, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Taiwan
TOP PRIORITY: Chinese chipmakers can now import raw materials and machinery tax-free through 2030 in an effort to reduce reliance on Taiwan, Europe and the US China yesterday announced tax breaks to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following US sanctions that alarmed the Chinese Communist Party by cutting off access to US processor chips for tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and some other companies. Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant “technology power” to be this year’s top economic priority after the tariff dispute with Washington highlighted its reliance on US components for smartphones and other industries Beijing wants to develop. Chipmakers can import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030, the Chinese ministry of Finance and other agencies announced. It did not
In a Singapore government poster from the early 1970s, a young mother stands in a laundry-strewn apartment with a screaming infant on her hip. Her toddler is on the floor wailing and her husband stands disapprovingly in the doorway, disgusted by the messy home. A thought bubble appears above the woman’s head: “If only I hadn’t married so early.” The message was part of a campaign to discourage teenage weddings and large families. When Singapore became independent in 1965, the average mother had at least four children. Lowering the birthrate was considered vital to eradicating poverty, and boosting education and