The TAIEX is likely to consolidate with an upward bias next week after rallying to a record high of 16,571.28 on Thursday, analysts said.
Heavyweight tech plays, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), could lead the charge after its American depositary receipt gained more than 5 percent to US$124.8, Chifar Securities Co (啟發投顧) said.
The local bourse is closed until Tuesday next week for the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday.
Photo: Wang Meng-lun, Taipei Times
The market has not yet responded to TSMC’s confirmation that it is to invest US$100 billion to fund capacity expansion and research and development of advanced process technologies in the next three years, Chifar said.
TSMC unveiled the rare multiyear investment plan due to customer demand amid a global chip shortage.
Shares of TSMC, a contract chipmaker that supplies Apple Inc, Nvidia Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc and other tech giants, have dropped more than 10 percent since the middle of February, in line with global tech share corrections, Chifar said, adding that it is likely TSMC would catch up with the main board soon.
More Rich Securities Co (摩爾投顧) said that listed companies are about to release earnings results for the first quarter, with the figures likely to beat expectations.
Companies from different sectors have voiced plans to increase selling prices amid growing demand from clients around the world.
Foreign investors, who last month trimmed their holdings of local shares by more than NT$150 billion (US$5.26 billion), might increase their stakes, More Rich said.
Still, investors should be cautious, as the TAIEX could meet resistance above the record high, it said.
Global markets are groping to assimilate the advance in 10-year US Treasury yields to above 1.7 percent, a sign that major central banks might have to end loose monetary policies earlier than expected as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts said.
CALCULATED GAMBLE? The ‘Nikkei’ reported that Appier Group is the first company from Taiwan to list in Tokyo since Trend Micro Inc’s Japanese debut in 1998 Shares of Appier Group Inc (沛星互動科技), which offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, yesterday rose above their listing price in the company’s trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, proceeding to raise ￥29.8 billion (US$271 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the top of its marketed range. The Taiwanese company’s shares were priced at ￥1,600 apiece in the IPO and got a significant bounce at the open, rising as much as 37 percent in early trading before paring gains to close up 19 percent at ￥1,900. Softbank Group Corp and ASEAN China Investment Fund III were among holders who offered
PLANNING NEEDED: Before allocating its chip supply, the contract chipmaker would strive to differentiate inventory from real demand, chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) shares fell 1.68 percent yesterday after the chipmaker warned about the risk of overcapacity with regards to less advanced semiconductor technology. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic and US-China trade tensions have led to “double booking” by clients amid mounting uncertainty over chip sourcing, which is part of the reason for the chip supply crunch. The pandemic has disrupted supply chains and driven inventory stockpiling, and the supply of chips and other raw materials is unpredictable, TSMC chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) told reporters on the sidelines of the annual Taiwan
TOP PRIORITY: Chinese chipmakers can now import raw materials and machinery tax-free through 2030 in an effort to reduce reliance on Taiwan, Europe and the US China yesterday announced tax breaks to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following US sanctions that alarmed the Chinese Communist Party by cutting off access to US processor chips for tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and some other companies. Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant “technology power” to be this year’s top economic priority after the tariff dispute with Washington highlighted its reliance on US components for smartphones and other industries Beijing wants to develop. Chipmakers can import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030, the Chinese ministry of Finance and other agencies announced. It did not
In a Singapore government poster from the early 1970s, a young mother stands in a laundry-strewn apartment with a screaming infant on her hip. Her toddler is on the floor wailing and her husband stands disapprovingly in the doorway, disgusted by the messy home. A thought bubble appears above the woman’s head: “If only I hadn’t married so early.” The message was part of a campaign to discourage teenage weddings and large families. When Singapore became independent in 1965, the average mother had at least four children. Lowering the birthrate was considered vital to eradicating poverty, and boosting education and