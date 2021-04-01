Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) yesterday reported a quarterly loss and said that it was dedicated to regaining the trust of shoppers in China following a recent backlash there after comments it made last year about Xinjiang region.
The world’s second-biggest fashion retailer has come under fire from consumers and officials in China after an H&M statement from last year resurfaced on social media.
In those comments, H&M had expressed concern over reports of forced labor in the western region of Xinjiang, saying it would no longer source cotton from there.
Photo: Reuters
In a statement alongside quarterly results yesterday, H&M said that its commitment to China remained strong, and it was dedicated to regaining the trust and confidence of customers, colleagues and business partners there.
“By working together with stakeholders and partners, we believe we can take steps in our joint efforts to develop the fashion industry, as well as serve our customers and act in a respectful way,” it said.
The latest statement made no specific mention of Xinjiang.
China is H&M’s fourth-biggest sales market and its biggest sourcing market.
“We have seen brands like Nike and H&M weather similar controversies in the past and maintain relatively strong sales; however, short term we think H&M may see a negative impact on its sales in the large and growing Chinese market,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Richard Chamberlain said in a note.
With many of its shops closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, H&M reported a pretax loss for the December-February period, its fiscal first quarter, of 1.39 billion kronor (US$159 million) against a year-earlier profit of 2.5 billion kronor.
Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a loss of 1.41 billion kronor.
Sales from March 1 to Sunday were up 55 percent measured in local currencies.
H&M said that it would not propose a dividend at its annual general meeting, but saw good prospects of one in the second half of the year.
