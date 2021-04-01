Backed by an improving global operating environment, state-run Chang Hwa Commercial Bank (彰化銀行) yesterday said that it expects its growth momentum to recover this year, after net income tumbled by double-percentage points last year and remained weak in the first two months of this year.
Net income slumped 38.53 percent to NT$8.31 billion (US$291.3 million) last year, as bad loans at home and abroad increased, and drastic interest rate cuts weighed on interest and fee income, company data showed.
“We will make dynamic strategy adjustments to avoid a repeat of last year’s disappointing performance,” the company told an online investors’ conference.
Photo: Lu Kuan-cheng, Taipei Times
The bank a week ago appointed a new president, Chou Chao-Chung (周朝崇), to replace Huang Rui-mu (黃瑞沐), who stepped down to take responsibility for poor earnings.
Chou, who served in different positions in another state-run lender, First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), aims to strengthen Chang Hwa Bank’s overseas operations and risk controls.
Chang Hwa Bank is seeking to expand its loanbook by 5 to 6 percent this year, led by loans to small and medium-sized enterprises, and mortgage for people with real demand, the bank said.
Overseas outlets and local branches’ offshore banking units generated 37.5 percent of overall earnings last year, down from 44 percent in 2019, the bank said, adding that it is looking to raise their contributions to more than 40 percent.
Chou, who headed First Bank’s Phnom Penh branch, can share his professional expertise and experience in this area, the bank said.
Chang Hwa Bank would be engaged in loans to first-time home buyers, as the central bank’s two recent waves of credit controls are directed at multiple home owners and property investors, it said.
The bank added that it was not surprised at escalating yields in US Treasury and plans to raise its stakes in Taiwanese government and corporate bonds, as well as stocks that offer generous cash dividends.
“We will adopt more diversified trading tactics and be more active in pursuing investment gains this year as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic,” it said.
Interest spread inched up 6 basis points from the third quarter to 1.15 percent late last year, while net interest margin gained 3 basis points to 0.88 percent, signs that the market has stabilized and would improve further, it said.
However, interest spread and margins remain low compared with the same time last year, accounting for weak earnings in the first two months of this year, the bank said.
Net interest income accounted for 70 percent of Chang Hwa’s revenue, while fee income and investment gains contributed 16.57 and 12.08 percent respectively, company data showed.
CALCULATED GAMBLE? The ‘Nikkei’ reported that Appier Group is the first company from Taiwan to list in Tokyo since Trend Micro Inc’s Japanese debut in 1998 Shares of Appier Group Inc (沛星互動科技), which offers artificial intelligence (AI)-based software, yesterday rose above their listing price in the company’s trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, proceeding to raise ￥29.8 billion (US$271 million) in an initial public offering (IPO) priced at the top of its marketed range. The Taiwanese company’s shares were priced at ￥1,600 apiece in the IPO and got a significant bounce at the open, rising as much as 37 percent in early trading before paring gains to close up 19 percent at ￥1,900. Softbank Group Corp and ASEAN China Investment Fund III were among holders who offered
TOP PRIORITY: Chinese chipmakers can now import raw materials and machinery tax-free through 2030 in an effort to reduce reliance on Taiwan, Europe and the US China yesterday announced tax breaks to spur growth of its semiconductor industry following US sanctions that alarmed the Chinese Communist Party by cutting off access to US processor chips for tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為) and some other companies. Leaders declared accelerating efforts to transform China into a self-reliant “technology power” to be this year’s top economic priority after the tariff dispute with Washington highlighted its reliance on US components for smartphones and other industries Beijing wants to develop. Chipmakers can import machinery and raw materials tax-free through 2030, the Chinese ministry of Finance and other agencies announced. It did not
IN THE CROSSHAIRS: Muji and Uniqlo join H&M and Nike, which have faced calls for a boycott due to their positions against forced labor in Xinjiang Japanese brands Muji and Uniqlo yesterday became the latest to be embroiled in an escalating controversy over cotton sourced from China’s Xinjiang region. Ryohin Keikaku Co, the operator of the Muji chain of minimalist furniture and lifestyle stores, saw its shares tumble after it issued a statement saying it was “deeply concerned” about reports of human rights abuses in the area, while several Chinese celebrities abruptly cut ties with Uniqlo, the clothing brand owned by Fast Retailing Co. The firms join the likes of Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M) and Nike Inc, which have seen their shares slammed after facing calls to
In a Singapore government poster from the early 1970s, a young mother stands in a laundry-strewn apartment with a screaming infant on her hip. Her toddler is on the floor wailing and her husband stands disapprovingly in the doorway, disgusted by the messy home. A thought bubble appears above the woman’s head: “If only I hadn’t married so early.” The message was part of a campaign to discourage teenage weddings and large families. When Singapore became independent in 1965, the average mother had at least four children. Lowering the birthrate was considered vital to eradicating poverty, and boosting education and