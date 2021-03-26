Continental Engineering Corp (CEC, 大陸工程) yesterday showcased its technological applications at the construction site of a public housing project in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港).
The company has introduced immersive virtual reality (VR) and Web-based site management applications, and artificial intelligence-based electronic fencing to boost productivity at construction sites, Continental CEO Simon Buttery told a media briefing.
The demonstration was also to mark the 75th anniversary of the firm’s founding, he added.
Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times
The engineering and construction sector, which employs an increasingly aging workforce, is lagging behind in terms of technological migration, Buttery said.
As of last year, the company had a backlog of NT$66.5 billion (US$2.32 billion) in its business in Taiwan, equivalent to 3.5 years of revenue, company data showed.
Construction at the project in Nangang started in late 2019 and would be completed ahead of schedule, in 2025, thanks to the use of new technology, the company said.
Photo courtesy of Continental Engineering Corp
The project, featuring two 27-floor buildings, is to have more than 1,400 apartments with one to three bedrooms, Continental said.
It is near the Nangang Depot of Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway system, and offices of the depot would occupy the lower floors, it said.
Continental was the first civil engineering company in Taiwan to introduce building information management systems to harness data and add value to buildings after they are finished, with more than half of them being equipped with such systems, Buttery said.
The firm reported NT$14.07 billion in consolidated revenue for last year.
Its parent company, Continental Holdings Corp (欣陸投控), reported NT$1.54 billion in net profit last year, the second-highest profit in the company’s history.
Continental Holdings plans to distribute a cash dividend of NT$1.4 per share based on last year’s earnings per share of NT$1.87, with a payout ratio of 74.87 percent, it has said.
The dividend is pending shareholders’ approval.
