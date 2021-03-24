Twitter’s Dorsey sells NFT of first tweet for US$2.9m

AP, SAN FRANCISCO





Twitter Inc CEO Jack Dorsey has sold a digital version of his first tweet for more than US$2.9 million more than two weeks after he announced a digital auction for the post.

The tweet from March 2006, which says: “Just setting up my twttr,” was bought by Bridge Oracle CEO Sina Estavi, according to Valuables by Cent, the digital platform on which the auction was held.

The 15-year-old post was sold as a non-fungible token, or NFT — a digital certificate of authenticity that confirms an item is real and one of a kind by recording the details on a blockchain digital ledger.

Dorsey earlier this month wrote on Twitter that the proceeds would be converted to bitcoin, a digital currency not tied to a bank or government, and given to nonprofit charity GiveDirectly’s Africa Response. The charity has been raising money to support African families who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valuables by Cent said that 95 percent of the proceeds from the sale price would go to the tweet’s original creator, while 5 percent of it goes to the platform.

On Monday afternoon, Dorsey posted the bitcoin receipt on Twitter, saying that the funds had been sent to the charity.

“Incredible — huge thanks @jack and @sinaEstavi — looking forward to getting this $ into recipients’ hands soon,” GiveDirectly wrote on Twitter following Dorsey’s announcement.

NFTs are sweeping the online collecting world. A digital artwork by the artist Beeple sold for US$69.4 million in an online auction by a British auction house earlier this month, with an NFT as a guarantee of its authenticity.