My Humble House targets domestic guests after loss

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Luxury hotel operator My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) is seeking to boost occupancy rates this year by wooing domestic guests with assorted themed offers, after the Taipei-based hospitality group last week posted a loss of NT$351 million (US$12.32 million) for last year.

That translated into losses per share of NT$3.15, compared with earnings per shares of NT$1.1 a year earlier, company data showed.

Its losses for the fourth quarter last year, the high season for restaurant operators, stood at NT$0.44 per share, increasing from losses per share of NT$0.27 in the third quarter.

My Humble House operates Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店) in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) and the Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店) near Taipei Railway Station, both of which suffered a big hit from a plunge in foreign business travelers last year.

However, hot spring resort Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐) in Yilan County reported a 7 percent increase in its occupancy rate and a 4 percent increase in room rates, thanks to a boom in domestic tourism, and a shift in emphasis to targeting families with pets, the company said.

Restaurant revenues were resilient after the company placed an emphasis on small gatherings and adjusted its menus to lower the risk of COVID-19 infection, it said.

My Humble House expects the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to persist as nations are unlikely to lift border controls before enough people have been vaccinated.

The company plans to boost food and beverage revenue by tapping the frozen food market and other sales channels, it said.

It plans to launch discounts targeting urban workers and families, as well as customers interested in sports, the company said.

It also plans to create more diversified offerings to meet the needs of domestic customers, it said.

My Humble House shares yesterday tumbled 3.35 percent to close at NT$25.95, compared with the TAIEX’s 0.07 percent decline, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.