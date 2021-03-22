CTBC Bank Co (中國信託商業銀行) last week won Wealth Magazine’s Best Domestic Wealth Management Award for the sixth consecutive year, with the publication recognizing the bank’s efforts to provide a full range of intelligent wealth management services in the post-COVID-19 era.
The bank also won the Best Service Award, Best Charity Promotion Award and Best Digital Finance Award, showing that its professional financial services and long-term promotion of charity have been recognized by the magazine and the public.
Wealth Magazine held its awards ceremony on Wednesday last week, with Vice President William Lai (賴清德) presenting the Best Domestic Wealth Management Award to CTBC Bank president James Chen (陳佳文). CTBC Bank retail banking CEO Amy Yang (楊淑惠) also attended.
Photo courtesy of CTBC Bank Co
CTBC Bank has been engaged in wealth management for many years, during which it has developed a deep understanding of customer needs, Chen said.
Last year, the bank launched contactless wealth management services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with wealth managers and expert teams advising customers online through a mobile app or videoconferencing, he said.
In addition, it used the CTBC Wealth Management Line account and other digital tools to provide customers with seamless services, while maintaining information security, the bank said.
In response to market turmoil, CTBC sped up market event notification and risk monitoring, and notified affected customers through newsletters, direct e-mails and wealth managers to protect their assets, it said.
CTBC in March last year launched its next-generation, goal-oriented intelligent wealth management service “Smart GO 2.0,” helping manage customer assets through the integration of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) investment strategies and automatic adjustment mechanisms, and solving customers’ investment problems through a hybrid model of human-machine cooperation, it said.
The bank also used an AI-enabled voice assistant to help nearly 4 million app users easily complete account checking and transfer services, it said.
In December last year, CTBC Bank gained approval from the Financial Supervisory Commission to launch wealth management programs for high net worth clients, becoming one of a few domestic banks providing new financial products or services to people with net investable assets and insurance product value exceeding NT$100 million (US$3.51 million).
The bank aims to provide overall financial planning for individuals, families and businesses, and offer more diversified products to help customers grasp the pulse of the global financial market and meet investment needs, it said.
