PHARMACEUTICALS
Roche buys GenMark
Roche Holding AG has agreed to buy GenMark Diagnostics Inc for about US$1.8 billion to add a provider of tests for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. GenMark investors are to get US$24.05 a share in cash, the companies said yesterday. That is 30 percent more than Friday’s closing price. GenMark, based in Carlsbad, California, makes respiratory pathogen panels that help identify the most common viral and bacterial organisms linked to upper respiratory infections, including the virus that causes COVID-19, complementing Roche’s own diagnostics products. The boards of directors of both companies approved the merger, which is expected to close in the second quarter.
SINGAPORE
Home sales plummet 60%
Home sales fell last month after speculation about property curbs dampened buyer appetite. Purchases of new private apartments plunged 60 percent to 645 last month, Urban Redevelopment Authority data showed yesterday. That compares with 1,632 in January, which exceeded a two-year high. With home prices rising 2.2 percent last year, a further increase in excess of 5 percent could tip the market into “bubble territory,” DBS analysts said in January.
FOOD
Danone fires chairman
Danone yesterday said it had dismissed its chairman, a move that follows months of complaints from foreign shareholders about the French food giant’s underperforming share price. Activist investors took aim at Emmanuel Faber, who became Danone’s boss in 2017, and his management team, demanding his departure and a revamp at the top as the company struggles to plot a post-COVID-19 recovery strategy. Ahead of yesterday’s move, investors had already split Faber’s dual roles of board president and chief executive to improve accountability. While searching for a replacement “with an international profile,” Danone named a trio of top managers to head the firm.
GLOVES
Malaysia boosting output
Malaysia, the world’s biggest rubber gloves manufacturer, is racing to increase production to close a supply gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that it warns could last until into 2023. The Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (Margma) yesterday said the country was in an oversold position of 160 billion gloves. “The lead time currently is about seven months for the gloves to be delivered to the end customer,” Margma president Supramaniam Shanmugam said, adding that demand would remain robust until the second quarter of next year.
TECHNOLOGY
Tencent falls a second day
Tencent Holdings Ltd (騰訊) shares yesterday fell for a second trading day on concern regulators are now turning their sights to Pony Ma’s (馬化騰) business empire, fueling a US$62 billion wipeout that one brokerage said obliterated most of the value of its online finance business. The stock fell more than 4 percent in Hong Kong yesterday, following a 4.4. percent drop on Friday. China’s top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision after the clamp down on Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Ant Group Co (螞蟻集團), people with knowledge of their thinking have said. Like Ant, Tencent would probably be required to establish a financial holding company to include its banking, insurance and payments services, the people said.
ASML Holding NV, the world’s biggest semiconductor equipment supplier, yesterday said that it is launching a large-scale recruitment campaign, with an aim to add 600 engineers this year to cope with rising customer demand. The program is expected to boost ASML’s local workforce to more than 3,400 this year, the Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said in a statement. ASML currently employs more than 2,800 people in Taiwan, accounting for about 10 percent of its global workforce. The company, which counts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) as a major customer, said that Taiwan is its biggest hub in Asia, with customer service centers in
Microsoft Corp-owned social network LinkedIn has halted new member sign-ups for its service in China while it reviews its compliance with local laws, the company said in a statement. The careers-focused site has had a Chinese-language presence since 2014, when it decided to expand by agreeing to stick to strict censorship laws, and now has more than 50 million users in the nation. It is one of few international tech platforms to enjoy access to China, where all subjects considered politically sensitive are censored in the name of stability and Internet giants are urged to block unwanted content online. “We’re a global platform
MEETING DEMAND: TSMC’s Tainan plant is scheduled to begin 3-nanometer process production on a trial basis this year, before commercial production begins next year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its soon-to-be-opened research and development (R&D) center in Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Township (寶山) would be involved in its ongoing efforts to develop a 3-nanometer (nm) process. The company made the statement following media reports that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to expand its proposed 3-nanometer production at the South Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) to the new Hsinchu facility to meet strong global demand. The reports said that the expansion was being undertaken to compete for orders from US clients such as Apple Inc. TSMC said that the R&D center is the first
The American Chamber of Commerce in Taiwan (AmCham Taiwan) yesterday said that it has tapped a former senior US diplomat to be its new president to strengthen relations between member companies, and the governments of Taiwan and the US. Andrew Wylegala has longstanding experience in international trade, and investment promotion and policy, notably as a US senior foreign service officer, AmCham Taiwan said in a statement, adding that he reached the rank of minister counselor for commercial affairs at the US embassy in Tokyo. “We are excited that Wylegala will be joining AmCham Taiwan and look forward to working with him on