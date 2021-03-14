Gold was not much changed as US Treasury yields rebounded.
Yields are rising again, and US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed a US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 pandemic relief bill into law, allowing aid to flow to individuals, businesses and local governments.
Meanwhile, applications for US jobless benefits fell more than forecast to the lowest since early November last year as COVID-19 vaccinations accelerated and states eased more business restrictions.
Photo: EPA-EFE
DEMAND AFFECTED
Rising yields have played havoc on the price of gold, which touched a record high in August. Rates have climbed as increased economic aid stokes inflation concerns, hampering demand for bullion because it does not offer interest.
Prospects for faster economic growth are also denting demand for the metal as a haven, helping send prices down more than 9 percent this year.
“Bond vigilantes continue to view the massive Biden US$1.9 trillion stimulus bill with deep dread concern, both with massive supply in the pipeline as well as inflation pressures,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. “Selling in bonds is keeping yields elevated and has taken gold rather smartly off overnight highs.”
POTENTIAL TAILWIND
While the roll out of COVID-19 vaccines has seen diminishing investor interest for the traditional haven, Biden’s economic package could give a huge “tailwind” to gold in the long term, Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch said.
“The inflation risks are growing at the same time, as handing out US$1,400 to nearly every American and topping up and extending unemployment benefits are likely to massively fuel consumption,” Fritsch said.
The European Central Bank pledged to ramp up buying government debt in coming months in a bid to a contain rising bond yields that threaten to derail the region’s economic recovery.
Spot gold added 0.1 percent to US$1,723.75 an ounce, up 1.69 percent for the week. Gold for April delivery declined US$2.80 to US$1,719.80 an ounce, but rose 1.25 percent from a week earlier.
Other commodities:
‧ Silver for May delivery fell US$0.28 to US$25.91 an ounce and May copper remained unchanged at US$4.14 a pound.
Additional reporting by AP and Reuters, with staff writer
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer accounted for 25 percent of its total revenue last year. Analysts believe the unnamed company to be Apple Inc. The world’s largest contract chipmaker generated NT$336.78 billion (US$11.9 billion) in consolidated sales from its largest customer last year, accounting for about 25 percent of the total, financial data provided by TSMC showed. With TSMC believed to be the sole processor supplier for Apple’s iPhone 12, analysts said the largest customer is likely the US consumer electronics giant, which drove the chipmaker’s sales growth. TSMC did not identify the customer. TSMC last year posted
ASML Holding NV, the world’s biggest semiconductor equipment supplier, yesterday said that it is launching a large-scale recruitment campaign, with an aim to add 600 engineers this year to cope with rising customer demand. The program is expected to boost ASML’s local workforce to more than 3,400 this year, the Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said in a statement. ASML currently employs more than 2,800 people in Taiwan, accounting for about 10 percent of its global workforce. The company, which counts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) as a major customer, said that Taiwan is its biggest hub in Asia, with customer service centers in
Microsoft Corp-owned social network LinkedIn has halted new member sign-ups for its service in China while it reviews its compliance with local laws, the company said in a statement. The careers-focused site has had a Chinese-language presence since 2014, when it decided to expand by agreeing to stick to strict censorship laws, and now has more than 50 million users in the nation. It is one of few international tech platforms to enjoy access to China, where all subjects considered politically sensitive are censored in the name of stability and Internet giants are urged to block unwanted content online. “We’re a global platform
MEETING DEMAND: TSMC’s Tainan plant is scheduled to begin 3-nanometer process production on a trial basis this year, before commercial production begins next year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its soon-to-be-opened research and development (R&D) center in Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Township (寶山) would be involved in its ongoing efforts to develop a 3-nanometer (nm) process. The company made the statement following media reports that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to expand its proposed 3-nanometer production at the South Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) to the new Hsinchu facility to meet strong global demand. The reports said that the expansion was being undertaken to compete for orders from US clients such as Apple Inc. TSMC said that the R&D center is the first