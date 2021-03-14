Supercharged by the need to secure local supplies of fresh vegetables during the COVID-19 pandemic, some vertical farms are now branching out into other high-margin areas, such as medical cannabis, health supplements and cosmetics.
South Korean start-up Farm 8 Co is among a proliferation of indoor urban growers that saw sales jump during COVID-19.
It is looking to increase sales by almost 50 percent to 90 billion won (US$79.2 million) this year, partly by boosting production of medical and cosmetic-based plants such as ginseng, Centella asiatica and Artemisia campestris, Farm 8 chief executive officer Kang Dae-hyun said.
Photo: Bloomberg
In August last year, the company joined the country’s first regulation-free zone for medical cannabis, growing and processing hemp for cannabidiol.
“There’s massive demand for medical cannabis and the market’s growing rapidly,” Kang said in an interview. “Most of our production is dedicated to salad greens at the moment, but ultimately we’ll be ramping up production of cosmetic and medical-based plants to maximize profit.”
Other vertical farms are also using the technology to meet rising demand for stringent quality control in medical and cosmetic applications, such as Denmark’s International Cosmetics Science Centre, Poland’s Vertigo Farms and California-based MedMen Enterprises.
Farm 8 grows about 1.1 tonnes of salad greens per day on less than 0.5 hectares of land, spread across locations in three cities in South Korea, including in a busy subway station in Seoul. It is one of the top local lettuce producers for fast-food chains including Subway Restaurants, Burger King Corp and KFC Corp. Sales rose 30 percent last year.
That is the traditional market for vertical farms — guaranteed delivery of quality controlled fresh produce that need to reach the consumer quickly regardless of weather or season. Those advantages were underlined as pandemic supply disruptions and unreliable harvests pushed global food prices to a six-year high in February.
“You need the right amount of everything from water to light, and the weather has to be perfect, which is increasingly hard to predict,” Kang said. “We started as a traditional farming company 16 years ago, but we’ve learned to incorporate technology because we needed to protect ourselves from the changing climate.”
Vertical farming uses as much as 90 percent less water and reduces emissions caused by plowing fields, weeding, harvesting and transportation, but uses much more energy than traditional methods, making it unsuitable for many crops, such as grains.
Farm 8’s greens grow in six-story hydroponic trays, lit by LED panels, enabling the company to produce plants twice as fast as a conventional farm. Light, water, temperature, humidity and carbon dioxide levels are controlled by robots that use artificial intelligence to assess data collected from the farms.
The company received 10 billion won from investors including Korea Development Bank in a private share sale last year, and plans to list on the KOSDAQ in the second half of next year. Backers include IMM Investment Corp, which invested about 20 billion won in 2014.
South Korea became the first country in East Asia to legalize cannabis for medical use in 2018, and in August last year, the government set up a free-trade zone for industrial hemp in the southeastern city of Andong to develop and extract cannabidiol for medical use with private companies. Marijuana remains illegal for recreational use in the country.
Besides growing and selling plants, Farm 8 wants to export its system, which can be fully automated from sowing to harvesting, to countries in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, Kang said.
It is hoping to sign a contract in Kuwait and recently sent a 40-foot container to South Korea’s research center in Antarctica. The polar farm is to replace a smaller 10-year-old unit and provide 2kg a day of chilies, zucchinis and cucumbers, all monitored remotely from South Korea.
Cannabis has, of course, been grown illegally indoors on a small and large scale for decades, and the gradual legalization of the plant in some US states has led to a plethora of vertical farms there. Yet the big advantage of new technology for industries such as cosmetics and medicine is the ability to meet stringent quality measures.
“The industry’s going through a major shift,” Kang said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) largest customer accounted for 25 percent of its total revenue last year. Analysts believe the unnamed company to be Apple Inc. The world’s largest contract chipmaker generated NT$336.78 billion (US$11.9 billion) in consolidated sales from its largest customer last year, accounting for about 25 percent of the total, financial data provided by TSMC showed. With TSMC believed to be the sole processor supplier for Apple’s iPhone 12, analysts said the largest customer is likely the US consumer electronics giant, which drove the chipmaker’s sales growth. TSMC did not identify the customer. TSMC last year posted
ASML Holding NV, the world’s biggest semiconductor equipment supplier, yesterday said that it is launching a large-scale recruitment campaign, with an aim to add 600 engineers this year to cope with rising customer demand. The program is expected to boost ASML’s local workforce to more than 3,400 this year, the Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said in a statement. ASML currently employs more than 2,800 people in Taiwan, accounting for about 10 percent of its global workforce. The company, which counts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) as a major customer, said that Taiwan is its biggest hub in Asia, with customer service centers in
Microsoft Corp-owned social network LinkedIn has halted new member sign-ups for its service in China while it reviews its compliance with local laws, the company said in a statement. The careers-focused site has had a Chinese-language presence since 2014, when it decided to expand by agreeing to stick to strict censorship laws, and now has more than 50 million users in the nation. It is one of few international tech platforms to enjoy access to China, where all subjects considered politically sensitive are censored in the name of stability and Internet giants are urged to block unwanted content online. “We’re a global platform
MEETING DEMAND: TSMC’s Tainan plant is scheduled to begin 3-nanometer process production on a trial basis this year, before commercial production begins next year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said that its soon-to-be-opened research and development (R&D) center in Hsinchu County’s Baoshan Township (寶山) would be involved in its ongoing efforts to develop a 3-nanometer (nm) process. The company made the statement following media reports that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to expand its proposed 3-nanometer production at the South Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) to the new Hsinchu facility to meet strong global demand. The reports said that the expansion was being undertaken to compete for orders from US clients such as Apple Inc. TSMC said that the R&D center is the first