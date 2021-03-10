Largan acquires 20m Ability Optoelectronics shares

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Largan Precision Co (大立光) yesterday announced that it had acquired 20 million shares of Ability Optoelectronics Technology Co (先進光電) in a private placement, giving the company a 15.2 percent stake in its smaller rival.

Largan bought the shares at NT$29.92 each for a total of NT$598.4 million (US$21.08 million), it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

The share purchase came after the two firms on Friday last week reached an out-of-court settlement over an intellectual property rights dispute.

Exterior view of Largan Precision Co’s headquarters in Taichung is pictured on June 6 last year. The company yesterday announced that it had acquired 20 million shares of Ability Optoelectronics Technology Co in a private placement, giving the company a 15.2 percent stake in its smaller rival. Photo: David Chang, EPA-EFE

Largan first sued Ability in 2012 for allegedly stealing its trade secrets, and the two companies had been involved in a lengthy litigation battle ever since.

While the terms of the settlement were not revealed, it is widely assumed that the share purchase was part of it.

The Chinese-language Economic Daily News quoted Largan sources as saying that the leading handset camera lens maker has no desire to claim a seat on the Ability board or interfere with its rival’s daily operations.

Largan’s purchase price of NT$29.92 per share represented a 41.22 percent discount on Ability’s closing price of NT$50.9 yesterday. Ability shares have jumped 10 percent — the legal maximum daily limit — every day since Friday.

Largan shares yesterday closed at NT$3,525, up 2.92 percent from the previous session and up 4.91 percent from Friday, stock exchange data showed.